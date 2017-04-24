Blurb Combines Adaptive Insights + NetSuite to Achieve a Single Source of Truth

Leverages Leading Cloud CPM and ERP Solutions for Better Planning, Reporting

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), announced today that Blurb, a leading book-making platform that enables consumers and professionals to create, publish, share, and sell high-quality photo books, trade books, and magazines in both print and digital formats, has advanced its finance function leveraging the Adaptive Suite and NetSuite ERP. Blurb will share its experiences on stage at SuiteWorld17, the NetSuite user conference, including the company's transition to an active planning approach that enabled ERP actuals to be infused into the planning and reporting capabilities of Adaptive Suite.

"The complexity of our business required us to integrate our financials and operations into a single source of truth," said Gene Domecus, chief operating officer at Blurb. "Integrating NetSuite ERP into the Adaptive Suite has saved significant time and effort that was previously spent on data gathering and reconciliation. I look forward to sharing our experiences at SuiteWorld, so other NetSuite users can realize the same benefits and see that Adaptive Insights and NetSuite truly are better together."

A global company, Blurb needed insights into complex accounts that span seven languages and five currencies, requiring both a historical view of actuals and the ability to leverage that data for planning, forecasting, and reporting. By combining NetSuite ERP with the Adaptive Suite, Blurb was able to gain greater visibility of the organization, leading to more effective customer acquisition and sales integration data. The result was a streamlined active planning process and the elimination of dozens of Excel spreadsheets, fewer errors, and a more holistic and real-time view of the business through a single source of truth.

