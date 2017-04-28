BMA NYC Announces 2017 Global ACE Award Winners

BBDO Wins 'Best in Show' for GE; BBDO, BMO Capital Markets, gyro and Stein IAS Win 'Integrated Marketing Campaigns'

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Last night the Business Marketing Association's New York chapter (BMA NYC) announced the winners of the 37th Global ACE Awards. Held at Forbes on Fifth in New York City, the Global ACE Awards is the premier competition for creativity in B2B marketing and the longest-running B2B creative contest in the U.S.

Trophies were awarded in categories ranging from integrated marketing campaigns, social media, mobile marketing and content marketing, to digital, print and broadcast advertising, and more.

"We're proud to celebrate the award-winning work that's redefining marketing art and science across disciplines and around the world," said Tom Stein, President of BMA NYC.

Highlights from the 2017 Global ACE Awards show include:

Best of Show: BBDO, "What's the Matter with Sarah" for GE

BBDO, "What's the Matter with Sarah" for GE Integrated Marketing Campaigns under $250,000: Tie - BMO Capital Markets and gyro ("I'mpossible" for Hiscox)

Tie - BMO Capital Markets and gyro ("I'mpossible" for Hiscox) Campaigns $250,000 to $1 Million: Stein IAS, "UP" for Korn Ferry

Stein IAS, "UP" for Korn Ferry Campaigns $1 Million and over: BBDO, "What's the Matter with Sarah" for GE

At the event, long-time BMA NYC Executive Director Ned Clausen, who is retiring in May, was honored. BMA's Best in Show award will be named the "Ned Clausen Best in Show Award" (or "The Clausen") in perpetuity.

B2B remains a priority for the biggest, best and boldest brands. B2B creativity has risen to the occasion, delivering bigger, better, bolder work than ever. More information about the Global ACE Awards can be found here.

About The BMA

For more than 90 years, the Business Marketing Association (BMA) has dedicated itself exclusively to the discipline of business-to-business marketing. We enrich the lives of B2B marketers by providing a forum to connect them to learn about new trends and network with peers to exchange ideas. As the largest organization in the world dedicated to B2B marketing, our 17 chapters and 2,500 members represent corporate professionals, agencies, small businesses and suppliers committed to advancing the practice of B2B marketing. To learn more, visit www.marketing.org.