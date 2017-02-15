BMO Asset Management Inc. Announces Cash Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMO AM") today announced the February 2017 cash distributions for certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)* that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on February 27, 2017, will receive cash distributions payable on March 6, 2017.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:



BMO ETFs with Monthly Distributions:

Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit ($) BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.0200 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.0280 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.0430 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.0360 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.0370 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.0440 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.0380 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.0410 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.0630 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.0400 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.0270 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.0300 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.0600 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.0670 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.0650 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.0510 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZIC.U 0.0400 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.0260 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.0410 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.1650 BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.0720 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.0550 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.0880 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.0560 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.0780 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.0780 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.0810 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.0950 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZWH.U 0.1000 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.0630 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.0420 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.0510 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.0660 BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZDY.U 0.0510 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.0800 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.1150 BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZPW.U 0.1150 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.0850 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.1200 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.1200 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.1020 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.1050 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZUP.U 0.1050 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.1050

*BMO ETFs are administered and managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Established in May 2009, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. BMO ETFs provide Canadian investors with broader choices and greater access to an innovative portfolio of investment products.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.