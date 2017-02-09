BMO Asset Management Inc. Expands its ETF Lineup

- New ETFs provide investors with income solutions - BMO Asset Management Inc. continues to be the largest covered-call ETF provider in Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMO AM) today expanded its Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) suite, further providing clients with innovative income solutions to navigate the market effectively.

"These new offerings enable us to build on the success of our existing suite of ETFs and provide investors more choice when structuring their portfolios," said Kevin Gopaul, Head, BMO Global Asset Management Canada, Global Head of ETFs and Chief Investment Officer, BMO Asset Management Inc. "With one of the broadest and fastest-growing ETF suites among Canadian providers, these new funds further solidify our position as a market-leader in smart beta and solutions-based ETFs."

The offering of the new ETFs has closed, and they will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today:

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered-Call ETF (Ticker: ZWC): This ETF is designed for investors looking for higher dividend-paying Canadian securities with the additional of yield through a covered call overlay. It will complement BMO AM's existing suite of covered call ETFs.

BMO US Put Write Hedged to Canada ETF (Ticker: ZPH): This ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to the performance of a portfolio of put options on U.S. large capitalization equity securities to generate income. This ETF is now available in hedged, unhedged and USD to allow investors to choose their currency exposure.

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (Ticker: ZUP/ZUP.U) / BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF (Ticker: ZHP): These ETFs are designed to invest in and hold the Constituent Securities of the Solactive US Preferred Share Select Index, providing investors exposure to the U.S. preferred-share market with a smart-beta dividend yield screen. BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF and BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF are available in hedged, unhedged and USD to allow investors the flexibility to position their portfolio based on market views.

Accumulating Units: These ETFs are designed for investors who are searching for a fixed-income solution in a long-term rising-rate environment. Accumulating will help solve this concern for investors, by providing annual reinvested and consolidated distributions. Accumulating Units will be available on the following ETFs:

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Ticker: ZCS.L)

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Ticker: ZFS.L)

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Ticker ZPS.L)

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ZST.L)

With the addition of these nine ETFs, BMO AM now offers more than 80 listings, Since launching its first ETFs in 2009, BMO AM has captured the most inflows in the Canadian ETF industry for seven consecutive years.*

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

*According to Bloomberg data

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., a portfolio manager and investment fund manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

ZUP/ZUP.U and ZHP are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive nor does Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect.

