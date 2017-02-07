BMO Bank of Montreal and Desjardins Named Top Banking Firms for Customer Service in Canada According to Surviscor Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) -

According to the 2016 Surviscor Service Level Assessment review, BMO Bank of Montreal and Desjardins provide the best customer service experience amongst Canadian banking firms. The review, now in its 12th year, analyzed over 170 'mystery shopper' service enquiries, per firm, sent between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2016 to over 40 Canadian digital banking, credit union and brokerage firms. Manitoba-based Assiniboine Credit Union rounded up the top three in banking.

"Generally speaking, Canadian consumers are being offered more customer service alternatives than ever before, including social media, live digital interactions and traditional methods," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor. "The troubling fact is, for the most part, Canadian banking customers are not being properly serviced through non-branch interactions provided by leading banks and credit unions," added LaCoste.

BMO Bank of Montreal had the best Service Level Index amongst banking firms while Desjardins had the quickest average response time over the year. Qtrade Investor won both honours in the digital brokerage segment. Complete rankings can be found at www.surviscor.com for both the brokerage and banking industries.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

