BMO Capital Markets Names Luke Seabrook Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO and NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - BMO Capital Markets, the investment & corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO), announced today that Luke Seabrook has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will have oversight of all risk, balance sheet and first line regulatory and compliance functions.

"Luke brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience and an exceptional track record of managing risks and delivering innovative products to clients," said Pat Cronin, Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "His appointment as COO reflects his tremendous success in moving our business forward and providing exceptional client service."

Mr. Seabrook joined BMO in 2004 as Managing Director and Head of Equity Linked and Mutual Fund Linked Products and rose through increasingly senior positions on the trading floor. In 2012, he was appointed Head of the Financial Products & Debt Products groups; since 2015, he has been Global Head of Trading Products with responsibility for Global Equities, Fixed Income Currencies and Commodities (FICC) and Global Structured Products.

Mr. Seabrook serves on BMO Capital Markets' Executive and Operating Committees. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and on the United Way Toronto & York Region Major Individual Giving Cabinet. Mr. Seabrook holds an HBA from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

About BMO Capital Markets

