BMO Enhances Canadian Defence Community Banking Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - BMO Bank of Montreal today announced an enhanced Canadian Defence Community Banking (CDCB) Program designed to better serve the banking needs of regular force personnel, reserves, recruits, military families, veterans and retirees, as well as Department of National Defence (DND) civilian personnel and the RCMP. The new benefits incorporate suggestions from CDCB customers and apply to existing and new customers, and include:

Free banking with the Performance Plan

Free unlimited Interac e-Transfer transactions

BMO Employee Pricing on a wide range of mortgage options

No annual fee for the BMO Support Our Troops Mastercard

"BMO has a long history of assisting national defence personnel and we are pleased to offer this enhanced program to serve those Canadians who have served or continue to serve us, as well as their families," said Martin Nel, Head, Personal and Small Business Banking, BMO Financial Group.

BMO has served as the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community since 2008. Through CDCB, the bank offers discounted banking rates and other special benefits, such as the Integrated Relocation Program Mortgage Offer and the BMO Support Our Troops Mastercard, through which a portion of each transaction goes to Canadian Forces morale and welfare programs.

"I am thrilled at these significant enhancements to a program that has already delivered a wide range of benefits to our Defence Community," said Commodore Sean Cantelon, Director General Morale and Welfare Services. "Through the Canadian Defence Community Banking Program, BMO has proven itself an enthusiastic and loyal partner, thoroughly committed to improving the lives of our members, veterans and their families. On behalf of the entire Defence Community I wish to express our most sincere appreciation for their stalwart support."

BMO has a long history of supporting national defence efforts. During the First World War, BMO established temporary branches to pay troops at various encampments throughout Canada, and Canadian men and women in uniform overseas were paid through the bank's Waterloo Place office in London. During the Second World War, BMO's president George Spinney headed the National War Finance Committee, which oversaw the sales of Victory Loan bonds. During the post-war years when Canada had forces stationed in Europe, Bank of Montreal branches on the bases provided banking services for Canadian servicemen and -women and their families. BMO Bank of Montreal is the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community (CDC) in partnership with Canadian Defence Community Banking (CDCB). CDCB is specifically designed for the Defence Community and offers cost-effective banking plans with unique features tailored to the military lifestyle and needs. BMO is the presenting sponsor of the Canada Army Run, an annual event that brings together Canadians and the Canadian Armed Forces to raise funds for two official charities of the Canadian Armed Forces that provide assistance to ill and injured soldiers and military families in need.

