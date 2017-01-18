CHICAGO, ILLINOIS--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - BMO Harris Bank today announced the release of BMO Harris Bank Masterpass, Android Pay and Samsung Pay digital wallets for select BMO Harris Bank credit and debit cards. Digital wallets offer customers a convenient and seamless option to pay for purchases in-store, in-app and online in a customized experience using either their mobile Android™ or Samsung™ devices or home computer.

This new digital wallet lineup is just one more way BMO Harris Bank is digitally connecting customers to payments without the need to dig for a wallet or a card. BMO Harris Bank Masterpass, Android Pay and Samsung Pay are available for BMO Harris Bank personal credit cards, personal debit cards and small business debit cards only. More BMO Harris Bank card products will be available for use with digital wallets later this year.

"We are constantly seeking new ways to make the customer experience more enjoyable, seamless and secure, and these new digital wallets are an example of our commitment," said Patrick Strieck, Managing Director U.S. Retail and Small Business Payments, BMO Harris Bank. "Our partnership with Mastercard allows us to differentiate our product suite in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to debut our new digital wallets and enrich the shopping experience for our customers."

With BMO Harris Bank Masterpass, purchases are expedited wherever contactless payments are accepted. Transactions are made with a quick tap using the BMO Harris Bank Masterpass app, which pays securely with the user's digitized debit or credit card number assigned within the app. Shopping experiences are simplified across channels with the option to use at thousands of retailers worldwide. In a similar manner, Android Pay and Samsung Pay users simply hold a Near Field Communications (NFC) enabled device near a participating terminal and the payment is made. Samsung Pay users will also be able to make contactless purchases at merchant point-of-sale swipe terminals.

Digital wallet accounts always remain secure with the fingerprint or PIN security feature, which prompts users to confirm their identity. In addition, digital wallets use uniquely encrypted assigned card numbers, which are not the physical credit or debit card number and can also be quickly and easily suspended in case a device is lost without disabling the physical card.

To learn more about BMO Harris Bank Digital Wallets, please visit: https://www.bmoharris.com/main/personal/credit-cards/digital-wallet

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the U.S. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, go to the company fact sheet. Banking products and services are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a North American financial organization with approximately 1,500 branches, and CDN $688 billion in assets (as of October 31, 2016).

Android and Android Pay are trademarks of Google, Inc.

Samsung and Samsung Pay are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mastercard and Masterpass are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.