BMO Harris Bank Introduces People Pay

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - BMO Harris Bank today announced the release of People Pay, a secure way to send money to friends and family using the BMO Harris Mobile Banking® App. People Pay is the latest investment the bank has made to provide customers a more convenient, secure and reliable way to manage their finances.

Customers have the freedom to send money, from wherever they are, straight from their BMO Harris Mobile Banking® App using People Pay. Recipients are not required to bank with BMO Harris Bank, and they are notified via email once the payment has been sent so they can quickly claim the money. There is no fee for using People Pay and the money gets deposited to the recipient's bank account in one to three business days.

"People Pay is going to enhance and simplify the way our customers pay for a number of things on a monthly basis ΓöÇ everything from rent to splitting a restaurant check between friends. It's easy and convenient," says Kyle Barnett, Head of North American Physical and U.S. Channels, BMO Harris Bank. "We strive to bring seamless and secure banking solutions that can be done right from your smartphone in order to simplify customers' money matters, because everyone's time is important."

With the smartphone quickly becoming the singular device that people use to help manage their life, People Pay will join the roster of innovative mobile products available to BMO Harris Bank customers via their device. People Pay joins BMO Harris Mobile Cash, which allows customers to withdraw money from 900 BMO Harris ATMs across the bank's footprint using their smartphones. The new sleek smartphone App design provides a more intuitive digital banking and payment experience for customers.

To learn more about BMO Harris Bank's People Pay, please visit: https://www.bmoharris.com/peoplepay

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the U.S. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, go to the company fact sheet. Banking products and services are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a North American financial organization with approximately 1,500 branches, and CDN $688 billion in assets (as of October 31, 2016).