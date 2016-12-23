BMO Investments Inc. Announces Changes to Existing Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - As a result of changes to the Income Tax Act (Canada) effective January 1, 2017, an exchange of shares from one fund within a mutual fund corporation to another fund within the corporation will be treated as a disposition for tax purposes. Consequently, investors will realize a capital gain or loss on their securities if they switch out of any of the following classes of BMO Global Tax Advantage Funds Inc. (the GTAF Funds):

BMO Asian Growth and Income Class

BMO Canadian Equity Class

BMO Dividend Class

BMO Global Dividend Class

BMO Global Energy Class

BMO Global Equity Class

BMO Global Low Volatility ETF Class

BMO Greater China Class

BMO International Value Class

BMO Short-Term Income Class

BMO U.S. Equity Class

BMO SelectClass ® Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio BMO SelectClass ® Balanced Portfolio

Balanced Portfolio BMO SelectClass ® Growth Portfolio

Growth Portfolio BMO SelectClass ® Equity Growth Portfolio

Equity Growth Portfolio BMO Income ETF Portfolio Class

BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio Class

BMO Growth ETF Portfolio Class

BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio Class

Prospectus Amendments

Amendments will be made to the prospectus for each of the GTAF Funds to indicate that the GTAF Funds are for investors who wish to hold their investment in a non-registered account and want to invest in a fund that shares capital losses (if any) and expenses with other funds within the same corporate structure after having considered their specific tax circumstances.

