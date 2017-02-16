BMW Dealers in Sweden Expand DNA Asset Marking Program

System proven to deter theft and forensically link stolen parts to autos

STONY BROOK, NY--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA") ( NASDAQ : APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, announced that the company's DNA marking product is now being offered by Swedish BMW dealers to prior purchasers of their luxury automobiles.

With growing support for DNA tagging in Scandinavia through multiple insurance and automobile brands, management expects revenues for automotive tagging to increase to over $750,000 in calendar year 2017.

Countrywide advertisements for the new service offer began appearing late last year. Dealers offer clients a service to mark and protect older vehicles, and also fit an alarm system during the time of routine maintenance. Vehicle owners are then handed the marking vial to use to protect other assets in their homes.

The program expansion follows Applied DNA's announcement last year that Swedish importers of BMW automobiles were using "smartDNA®" (the Scandinavian brand of the company's SigNature® DNA) in a program designed to provide the vehicle owners with a theft deterrent solution to protect their vehicle. Applied DNA's Swedish distributor, Safe Solution SmartDNA AB, was awarded a two-year contract for protecting a minimum of 2,000 vehicles per month. The program has proven effective in curbing thefts by over 80% and facilitating prosecution of "chop shop" criminals. Once marked with SigNature DNA, components can be traced back to a specific vehicle, and there have been numerous cases where this has assisted police already.

Said Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA Sciences: "Police departments in the US and throughout Europe and the UK, have shown strong interest in DNA-based asset marking. We are gratified by the participation of the brands, legislators and insurers who have endorsed our programs. The use of our forensic evidence in effective prosecution adds to our reputation as an effective deterrent, and enhances our value proposition. We are working hard to grow this business vertical in additional geographies."

