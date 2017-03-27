BoatBeat Is First Collaborative Online Hub of Recreational Boating Resources

MANASSAS, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - A new online hub for the media, boating educators, boating accident reporters, public information officers, law enforcement officials, and the general public promises to make the waters safer by providing comprehensive information about the potential hazards associated with boating, safe boating practices, and accident prevention.

BoatBeat debuted today as a collaboration among the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), and the U.S. Coast Guard. It is unique in the depth of information provided all in one place and in its ease of use, said NSBC Executive Director Rachel Johnson, CAE.

"There is an enormous amount of recreational boating information, but it's not always easy to find in one central location or updated with the latest statistics," she said. "BoatBeat is the first collaborative effort within the boating community to provide access to a wealth of boating safety information to better equip the media to more effectively report safe boating messages and the public to responsibly and safely enjoy this favorite pastime."

BoatBeat is easy to navigate with the ability to search boating safety fact sheets, accident response case studies, events and training opportunities, and latest alerts. Other media assets include a photo library, infographics, social media tips and videos.

The site's library of downloadable fact sheets features a variety of boating safety topics, such as life jackets, communication devices, and navigation.

Accident response case studies provide examples of media coverage about boating accidents, highlighting best practices and missed opportunities.

"When boaters are provided with greater detail and offered an understanding of why they should adopt safer boating practices as demonstrated through real-life examples, these practices will become second nature to them," said John Johnson, CAE, NASBLA's executive director and CEO. "For example, a case study about drowning may highlight a missed opportunity to talk about the lifesaving importance of wearing a life jacket at all times while boating, and a case study about carbon monoxide poisoning will offer practical, easy solutions to prevent this from happening to other boaters."

BoatBeat is designed as a collaborative space, encouraging the boating community to share helpful tools and resources pertinent to boating safety messaging.

BoatBeat is produced under a grant from the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. It is available anywhere, anytime via BoatBeat.org.