boatBurner launches "Crush it" campaign for Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP

First national advertising push for skyrocketing brand captures stories of real women

ST. PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Today boatBurner launches the first-ever national advertising campaign for Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, one of the fastest-growing popcorn brands in the country. To embrace the brand's philosophy of "real, nothing fake," the campaign features real women who overcome both everyday challenges and extreme adversity to go on and crush it. The "Crush it" campaign includes national broadcast, branded content, social, digital, experiential and in-store promotions, and continues to build the brand's momentum in the competitive snacking category.

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is leveraging the campaign along with a logo and packaging refresh to position the brand as a leader in the better-for-you snacking category. By emotionally connecting with its core audience it continues to drive growth in the popcorn category.

"Building on our company's strongly rooted values of authenticity and empowerment, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP wants to encourage women of all ages to crush it every day. To think positive, believe in yourself and be proud to live your life out loud just the way you are," said Suzanne Sengelmann, chief marketing officer at Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. "Our popcorn comes in 18 huge, fun flavors and is a better-for-you snack with whole grain to give you the energy you need to go crush it."

The campaign features a :60 anthem video, which can be viewed at boatBurner's campaign landing page and https://boomchickapop.com, along with two :15 spots for online video and national broadcast.

"Since the very beginning, founders Angie and Dan Bastian have crushed it," said Doug Mickschl, creative director at boatBurner. "Their story was the north star of this campaign -- real, nothing fake. The "Crush it" anthem spot features real stories of real women who crush it, and was captured by an all-female crew led by Humble TV and Director Sasha Levinson."

The anthem video features several impactful stories of amazing, real women who inspire others by how they crush it in their own way. The 300 women who shared their story with Angie's include a formerly homeless woman who is now a singer/songwriter, a mom of 2-year-old triplets whose husband is serving overseas, and a woman who became the first female double amputee to complete a full marathon. To see a moving two-minute video on the women's stories, click here.

"Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP disrupted the snacking category right from the start with a bold look and an unapologetic attitude, and we will continue that legacy by leveraging brave ideas in all of the brand's creative development," said Teddy Hobbins, CEO of boatBurner.

About Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP:

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Dan and Angie Bastian founded Angie's Kettle Corn out of their garage in 2001 in Mankato, Minnesota, as the means of creating a college fund for their children. Their gluten free, non-GMO, whole grain popcorn was introduced in specialty and natural retail outlets locally in 2004. Rebranded in 2012 to Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, it is now sold in all major retail outlets nationally with a product presence in Canada, South Korea, Peru, the Caribbean and Mexico. The company is constantly innovating and is one of the fastest-growing and most successful popcorn brands in market today. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is loved by fans as an empowered, spirited brand that represents authentic, real food that delivers on the attributes of clean, transparent labeling and a great taste experience. https://boomchickapop.com

About boatBurner:

boatBurner is a brave idea company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, that focuses on connecting brands with culture through brave ideas that stand out -- and stand for something. http://www.boatburnerco.com

About Humble:

Humble is a bicoastal integrated content studio created in 2006 by Founder and President Eric Berkowitz. With sister company Postal, Humble offers full concept-to-completion creative resources, from high-quality live action production to full editorial, visual effects, CG, design and post production. Humble creates award-winning and buzz-worthy commercials, music videos, branded content, and features for top filmmakers and ad agencies around the world. https://humble.tv

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135177/Images/AngiesCrushIt_1491342244719-ceb4b112b3be8a2da191eae422479007.jpg