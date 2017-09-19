Bob McKee to Lead Princeton Identity's Sales and Marketing in North America

HAMILTON, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Princeton Identity Inc., the identity management company, has welcomed security industry veteran Bob McKee as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately. In this role, McKee will oversee Princeton Identity's sales and marketing operations and expand the company's profile as a leader in secure and convenient identity management solutions.

McKee brings over 40 years of security industry experience including executive management, business, marketing, and sales. Previously, McKee was President of Paxton Access Ltd and McKee & Associates, Inc., where he developed and executed on critical business plans that aligned organizational structures, product suite portfolios, and channels of distribution. Prior to Paxton Access, McKee was the Director of Business Development for Pelco and the VP of Sales and Marketing at Samsung Techwin America.

With Princeton Identity, McKee will elevate the company's position as a leading identity authentication solution provider. McKee will lead the charge on expanding Princeton Identity's product suite, establishing new sales channels, and building U.S. and global partnerships. Infusing Princeton Identity's vision into the heart of sales and marketing, McKee will drive business strategies that maximize Princeton Identity's visibility in the physical security market.

"Throughout his career, Bob has demonstrated an exceptional ability to quickly convert company organization structures, products, and talents into business strategies that bring accelerated growth in brand and revenues," said Mark Clifton, CEO and President, Princeton Identity. "Princeton Identity was founded on the vision where everyone becomes their own password and we have made significant advancements in our biometric identity management solutions to accomplish this mission. We're thrilled to welcome Bob to the Princeton Identity team and with his experience, are confident he will give our marketing and sales team a clear sense of direction to make this vision a reality."

"I am honored to join the team and elevate Princeton Identity's reputation as a leading biometric solutions provider," said Bob McKee, VP of Sales and Marketing, Princeton Identity. "Biometrics have always been touted as the next surge in security, but solutions have always failed to meet enterprise and consumer expectations. As evidenced by large companies like Apple, Samsung and Microsoft, the market is ready and hungry for biometrics and I'm excited to establish Princeton Identity as a paramount company that can meet end-user demands."

For more information on Princeton Identity, visit www.princetonidentity.com.

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity is the identity management company that makes security more convenient, accurate and reliable than ever before. Using iris recognition and other biometric technology, Princeton Identity enables businesses, global organizations and borders to simplify identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division within SRI International, Princeton Identity spun out as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.