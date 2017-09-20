Bob Ross's Iconic Art Style Goes Digital: New Web Tutorial Series Inspires Artists to Create Happy Little Paintings in Painter 2018

Relax and explore your creativity as you digitally paint Mystic Mountains, Happy Trees, and Happy Little Clouds

Explore Bob Ross's iconic style in a new instructional web series that brings Mystic Mountains, Happy Little Trees, and Happy Little Clouds to Painter® 2018. Officially "Bob Ross®-approved," this new 4-episode series has been released along with an exclusive collection of Painter 2018 brushes, inspired by the favorite tools and techniques Bob introduced in his long-running PBS show, The Joy of Painting®.

"Whether you know Bob Ross from Twitch, Netflix, or growing up watching PBS, his philosophy and passion for painting transcends generations. With our new brushes and tutorials, Painter is building a bridge between Bob's unique and traditionally inspired style, and the creative possibilities of today's digital realm," said Chris Pierce, Product Manager for Digital Arts at Corel. "Anyone who's watched The Joy of Painting knows Bob was offering much more than an art lesson - his joy for sharing art with others was infectious. We can't wait to see how artists find their happy place and honor his legacy in Painter 2018!"

Produced by Corel and approved by Bob Ross Inc.©, the series features instruction and digital artwork from Painter Master Karen Bonaker and even includes voiceover from Bob Ross himself. This 4-part special is free to watch on the Corel Discovery Center and includes:

• Paint Your Own Mystic Mountain Landscape

• How to Paint Happy Little Clouds

• Learning to Paint Happy Trees

• Setting Up Your Mystic Mountain Color Palette

To help artists make the most of their Bob Ross experience in Painter 2018, Corel has also released an exclusive Mystic Mountain brush pack. Paint just like Bob Ross using 16 custom-designed brushes that recreate the iconic look of Bob's happy little clouds, trees, rivers, and mountains that make up his Mystic Mountain style.

Availability and Pricing

Available now, this 4-part instructional web series is free to watch on the Corel Discovery Center at http://learn.corel.com/paint-like-bob-ross. New users can get creative using the free 30-day trial at http://www.painterartist.com.

The exclusive Mystic Mountain brush pack is available for $29.99 (US/CAD) / £28.99 / EURO 32.95 / $39.95 (AUD) at www.painterartist.com/en/product/brushes.

Painter 2018 is available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese for $429 USD / $499 CAD / EUR 424.95 / £359.99. Registered owners of any previous version can purchase for the upgrade price of $229 USD / $269 CAD / EUR 218.95 / £179.99. (All UK and European prices include VAT.)

About Corel Digital Arts

Corel is the proud creator of Painter 2018, the world's most realistic paint program. Whether you're a budding artist or a creative professional, Painter gives you the freedom to create digital art without boundaries. The Painter portfolio also includes Painter® Essentials™, the complete home art studio, ParticleShop™, a Particle™ brush plugin for Photoshop, CorelDRAW® and PaintShop® Pro, as well as mobile apps that let you create digital art on the go.

Boasting some of the industry's best-known brands, Corel's product lines also include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, PaintShop® Pro, VideoStudio®, WordPerfect® Office, Roxio®, Pinnacle™, MindManager®, and WinZip®. For more information about Corel Digital Arts, please visit www.painterartist.com.

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, Painter, CorelDRAW, Essentials, MindManager, PaintShop, ParticleShop, Pinnacle, Roxio, VideoStudio, WinZip and WordPerfect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent. ® Bob Ross name and images are registered trademarks of Bob Ross Inc. © Bob Ross Inc. All Rights Reserved. Used with permission.

