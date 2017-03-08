Bobbi Jo Brockmann is appointed to Board of Directors of ImmuCell Corporation

PORTLAND, ME--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - ImmuCell Corporation ( NASDAQ : ICCC), today announced that Ms. Bobbi Jo Brockmann was appointed to its Board of Directors effective March 7, 2017.

Ms. Brockmann will continue to serve the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. She first joined ImmuCell as Director of Sales and Marketing in 2010. The addition of Ms. Brockmann to the Board brings the number of Directors to eight. A majority of the Board (five out of eight members) are considered independent Directors.

"Bobbi's direct input as a member of our Board can only help us develop more market-driven strategies, resulting in a greater opportunity for sales growth," commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO. "She has done a fantastic job enlarging our sales team and expanding our marketing efforts, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of 15.4% over the past four years."

"I've taken pride in hiring and developing savvy sales and marketing professionals, over the last 6.5 years, and supporting them to drive growth for our company. We are committed to continually hone our efforts," added Ms. Brockmann. "As a board member, I look forward to helping align the Company's core competencies with market needs and providing additional insights into our sales and marketing team model to drive market share and enhance stockholder value."

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation's ( NASDAQ : ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve animal health and productivity in the dairy and beef industries. ImmuCell has developed products that provide significant, immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef livestock. The Company is developing a novel treatment for mastitis, the most significant cause of economic loss to the dairy industry. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: (http://www.immucell.com).

Safe Harbor Statement:

