Boca West Country Club to Open New $50 Million Golf and Activities Center

The 153,000 square foot clubhouse epitomizes the luxury lifestyle

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Boca West Country Club, a premier residential golf destination with greens carved by top architects and World Golf Hall of Famers, is unveiling its new $50 million Golf and Activities Center on Tuesday, March 14. The 153,000 square foot clubhouse will define a new era of luxury living for its members, who already enjoy Boca West's unparalleled amenities and services.

The Clubhouse was built by Hedrick Brothers Construction, Inc., and designed by Architectural Design and Planning Group with interiors by Image Design. The top level of the new building features a stunning lobby with two luxurious rotundas. One rotunda leads you to the two new restaurants, Grand Central, a retro-themed deli, sports bar and grill and Prime Cut, a dramatic signature restaurant featuring endless views and a spectacular 1,800 bottle wine cellar. The second rotunda starts off with the Club's very unique Boutique, boasting the look of an upscale department store or a shop you might see on Worth Avenue then leads you to the very "clubby" Library and an activities ballroom that will seat 500. From here you will enter either the ladies or men's locker rooms both of which feature state-of-the-art stretching equipment and golf simulators. On the lower level you will find a modern shopping experience at the club's Golf Shoppe as well as an under-roof golf cart staging area.

Boca West Country Club is a popular venue for South Florida charity galas and luncheons as well as weddings and special events. The exciting new clubhouse will expand the Club's capability to host such weddings and special events.

"Our members are thrilled to add this spectacular new clubhouse to the one-of-a-kind amenities offered at Boca West," said Jay DiPietro, CCM (Certified Club Manager), President and COO, Boca West Country Club. "We built this $50 million clubhouse without a member assessment, due to strong stewardship of membership dollars. I believe we have accomplished our dream of creating an extraordinary new facility that is aligned with our notable stature as being the #1 Private Residential Country Club in America."

"We feel we have more than just a new clubhouse, it's a long-term investment in the iconic lifestyle we personify at Boca West," said Matthew Linderman, CCM, the newly appointed general manager who oversaw much of the construction as the club's assistant general manager.

"We wanted our members to feel that the Club is an extension of their home. We strived for a feeling of comfort and ease, certainly impressive, but in an understated elegance," said Bob Locke, board chairman.

New Addition and Renovations at Boca West Country Club

The luxury begins as you enter through beautiful double glass beveled doors that personify a grand sense of arrival. In the expansive entrance lobby, floor-to-ceiling windows provide panoramic views of the tropical landscaping, and wide elegant arched corridors bestowed with original commissioned artwork and sconce lighting, and contemporary circular glass chandeliers evoke a sense of unprecedented elegance. Here you will find yourself drawn to a beautiful boutique offering exclusive lines from well-known designers, beautiful Norman Love chocolates and specialty wines will be also be offered for taste and sale. Two sublime interior rotundas in a dramatic octagon shape feature plank beams, custom inlayed carpets, and old world polished wood chandeliers anchor both sides of the lobby. One leads you into the restaurants, bars, and lounge, while the other directs you towards the card rooms and magnificent activities ballroom, library, golf shop, and the well-appointed men's and ladies' locker rooms.

The Activities Ballroom

The flexible ballroom space can be divided into three separate rooms accommodating different uses, and features state-of-the-art technology for presentations. From an intimate lecture series, to art classes, to a full blown musical event. The rooms feature custom Axminster carpeting in blue, silver and taupe with customized decorative lighting, chandeliers, pendants, and wall sconces. Silver dove gray fabric covers the walls, white baseboards and matching crown molding add a distinctive flair, and large, soaring 16 ft. paned windows overlook the 9th and 18th fairways. Window treatments feature graceful lined and interlined side panels in luxurious fabrics on decorative satin nickel hardware mountings ranging with satin nickel from satin nickel and acrylic to bronze.

The Restaurant Gallery - Two Sensational Dining Venues

Prime Cut, the elegant new signature restaurant, bar and lounge is the ultimate in refined sophistication. It features custom banquette seating on a raised platform encircled by richly stained millwork panels and glass railings with satin nickel décor. A 70-foot long oval domed ceiling element adds architectural elegance, and opulent window treatments of luxurious fabric is offset with decorative hardware in acrylic and bronze. The adjacent lounge has a central bar, a baby grand piano, large wall-sized antique mirrors, custom carpeting and spectacular views of the emerald green Arnold Palmer golf course along with waterfalls.

Grand Central, the deli, sports bar and grill boasts 40 wall-mounted television screens and two video walls to showcase the best possible viewing of sporting events that feature every sports cable network. The "street" is lined up with individual uniquely themed storefronts reminiscent of an old neighborhood street in New York, each with fun, creative menu items. Old brick walls set the décor, embellished with striped red and tan awnings, an authentic iron fire escape and an original iron green NYC street sign on the corner of Grand Street and Orchard. Members will choose from: The Corner Deli with large wooden pickle barrels, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, Schnipper's Market, the Brooklyn Diner or Josie's Pizzeria. The interior design elements feature authentic blue stadium seats from Yankee Stadium and Shea Stadium, comfortable tables and padded chairs, exclusive sports memorabilia, vintage photography, and posters of celebrated sports events, venue and personalities, with custom cabinetry, rustic street paver flooring and decorative lighting including neon signs.

The outdoor capacious veranda terrace offers the ultimate in al fresco dining, with spectacular contemporary chrome ceiling fans, and panoramic views that will take your breath away.

The Golf Shoppe

Unlike any Golf Shoppe previously created around the country, you will instantly feel as if you have been transported to a stately shop greeted by outdoor display windows. It features 5,000 square feet of affluent luxury upscale retail space, and the classic interior repeats the navy blue and taupe color scheme. Rich walnut wood cabinetry, wood paneled walls and white quartz display features create a luxurious retail shopping experience. Renowned iconic lifestyle brands include Bugatchi Uomo, Peter Millar, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, RLX Ralph Lauren and others. Premier golf equipment, bags, clubs, shoes and stylish accessories will be prominent in the retail mix.

Men's and Ladies Locker Rooms

The locker rooms have been reimagined to emulate the finest in country club living. Both men's and ladies facilities feature high coffered ceilings, soft lighting, and full size solid wood lockers with seating areas and posh accoutrements. Elegant design features include crown molding and deep baseboards, oversized framed mirrors, crystal contemporary chandeliers, Italian marble showers, inlaid tile flooring, custom carpeting, large windows with plantation shutters, specialty engraved glass features and sleek metal design elements. The ladies' locker room is a fashionable Wedgewood blue, complemented with paneled ivory white lockers, well-appointed sitting areas, and indulgent design features. The men's locker room is resplendent in rich navy, crimson and taupe colors, with rich full-size walnut lockers, padded leather tiles, marble counters and porcelain sinks, and textured glass features that create a distinctive luxurious, masculine environment. Both Locker Rooms will have stretching areas and Golf Simulators.

About Boca West Country Club: An award-winning private, gated, resident only luxury country club community is home to 6,000 residents, with magnificent residences including townhomes, patio homes, villas, garden apartments and single-family homes. Boca West is the No. 1 Private Residential Country Club in the country and No. 1 Private Club, of all types, in Florida statewide. In February 2016, Boca West was named a Platinum Club of the World by Club Leaders Forum (ranked #16 out of 100). Boca West is a Platinum Club of America, 5-Star Private Club since 1997, and is proudly recognized as a Distinguished Emerald Club by BoardRoom Magazine since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.

