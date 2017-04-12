Boca West Foundation donates $1.45 million to local charities through funds raised at golf challenge and Concert for the Children featuring Jennifer Hudson

Record fundraising efforts will benefit 25 local charities serving South Palm Beach County children

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - A record $2 million has been raised by so far this year by the Boca West Foundation to support local children's charities through its annual golf challenge and "Concert for the Children," along with other fundraising efforts. The Concert for the Children featured Academy Award winning "Dreamgirls" star Jennifer Hudson with famed R&B artist Ellis Hall opening the show. The concert was held on April 4 on the great lawn of the Akoya Amphitheater at Boca West Country Club and attracted 1700 guests.

The annual golf challenge at Boca West Country Club, held on April 3, attracted 504 participants and was followed by a gala during which $1.45 million was given to 25 local charities that support children in South Palm Beach County. A record $320,000 was raised at the gala's live auction and $129,000 was raised to help send 250 kids to sleep-away camp this summer.

Each year, Boca West Foundation serves more than 5,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time each year to the 25 charities with which the organization works.

"We were overwhelmed with the support from the community to raise these significant funds to help kids right here in the Boca Raton area," said Arthur Adler, Chairman of the Boca West Foundation. "Jennifer Hudson's performance was off the charts and she follows in the footsteps of past superstar performers Patti Labelle, Jay Leno and Diana Ross as Concert for the Children headliners."

About Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson is an American actress and singer. In 2004, she earned a spot on FOX's American Idol, gaining exposure and a loyal fan base. In 2006, she played a Motown-era singer in the film Dreamgirls, for which she won a Golden Globe and an Oscar. She also won a Grammy in 2008 for her debut album. She has gone on to star in additional screen projects, including the The Secret Life of Bees, the TV musical Smash, and this past December the live performance of Hairspray.

About Ellis Hall

Ellis Hall is an accomplished and prolific performer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with an impressive five-octave range. In a career spanning over four decades, Hall has solidified a reputation for soul-searing Rhythm & Blues, and has electrified audiences throughout the world. Hall has also made a mark as an incredible songwriter, arranger and producer. Diagnosed with glaucoma as an infant, Hall lost sight in his right eye early on. Doctors informed his parents that Ellis would eventually lose sight his left eye as well. In an effort to afford Ellis the best possible education and care, his parents made the decision to move the family to Boston so Ellis could attend the Perkins School for the Blind. While at Perkins, he mastered the bass, guitar, keyboards, piano and drums. As his sight continued to deteriorate, Hall readied himself for the inevitable by practicing his instruments in the dark. Hall has also performed with a multitude of musical icons, including Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Earth Wind & Fire, George Duke, Michael McDonald, Brett Michaels, Billy Preston, James Taylor, John Mayer and his musical Mentor, Ray Charles. He has also worked with some of the world's most well-known conductors, including Steven Reineke of the New York Philharmonic and has played for several notable luminaries including; Oprah Winfrey, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Rose Kennedy and the late Nelson Mandela.

About Boca West Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in November of 2010. It came about as a desire by the thousands of members of the Boca West Country Club to give back to Boca Raton and the South Palm Beach County communities. The Foundation's mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area.

Since its inception, the Foundation has funded more than $5.2 million for specific programs of 25 charities including American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boca Helping Hands, Boca Raton Children's Museum, Boca Raton Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls Club, The Caridad Center, Florida Atlantic University's TOPS Summer Band Camp, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, The Gift of Life Bone Marrow Foundation, The Giving Tree, Jewish Adoption & Foster Care Options, JAFCO Children's Ability Center, Jewish Federation of South PBC Children's Services, Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper Bank, KidSafe, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Place of Hope-Rinker Campus, Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Summer Camp Opportunities Promote Education, SOS Children's Village, Unicorn Children's Foundation, Viner Community Scholars, The Wayne Barton Study Center and the Youth Activity Center and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/XmNEWsc5bYs