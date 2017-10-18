BoIA Helps Companies Gauge Risk by Defining the Web Accessibility Essentials

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - The ever-growing emphasis on online activity in the modern world has made web accessibility all the more essential. Fearing the rising risk of lawsuits and accusations of discrimination against those with a disability, organizations across industries have increasingly made it their mission to comply with the standards set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In fact, a mounting number of groups are ensuring that their online presence meets the same ADA accessibility standards as their brick-and-mortar counterparts to both ensure compliance and to boost universal access. Those that haven't made such efforts have been called to task with large legal settlements they now owe.

From the landmark case against Bank of America in 2000 for its website that discriminated against the visually impaired to the more recent suit levied against Netflix that resulted in $800,000 in owed damages, organizations from schools to businesses and restaurants are learning from these companies that compliances with ADA regulations should be mandated, not suggested.

