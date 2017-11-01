Companies Team Up to Offer the Ultimate Holiday Gift for Three Schools

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - In the spirit of the holiday season, Boise Paper and Box Tops for Education™ launched the "Give the Gift of Box Tops" Sweepstakes today, giving three winners the chance to help their local schools. Through November 30, 2017, U.S. residents can enter the sweepstakes daily for the chance to win 10,000 Bonus Box Tops and 400 reams of Boise Paper products for the participating school of their choice.

"Boise Paper is proud to support America's schools as a partner of General Mills' Box Tops for Education program," said Paul LeBlanc, vice president of Boise Paper. "We love seeing first-hand how Box Tops make a difference for schools throughout the country, and we are excited that this sweepstakes will give three lucky winners the chance to truly make a difference with an unexpected gift for the holidays."

Through the Box Tops for Education program, K-8 schools can redeem Box Tops, from Boise Paper or other participating products, for $0.10 each and use the earnings to purchase necessary items such as gym equipment, library books, instruments and art supplies. Over 70,000 K-8 schools actively participate in the Box Tops for Education program every year, and since it began in 1996, America's schools have earned more than $840 million.

As part of its Paper with Purpose® promise, Boise Paper is committed to investing in the sustainability of local communities, and is the exclusive office paper brand of the Box Tops for Education program, funding nearly $11 million to help America's schools.

To enter the "Give the Gift of Box Tops" Sweepstakes, U.S. residents can visit http://bit.ly/GOBTSweeps.

About Boise Paper:

Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. Boise Paper manufactures a full line of quality papers including imaging papers for the office and home, printing and converting papers, and papers used in packaging, such as label and release papers. Through its Paper with Purpose® promise, Boise Paper commits to delivering excellent value while sustaining environmental, economic, and social resources for future generations. Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com.