Boldon James and STEALTHbits Partner to Solve Critical Gaps in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Identity and Access Management (IAM) Programs

Enabling Joint Customers to Protect Mission Critical Data

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM and HAWTHORNE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - QinetiQ's data security company Boldon James, the leading specialist provider of data classification and secure messaging solutions, and STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc., a leading cybersecurity company focused on protecting credentials and data, today announced the integration of STEALTHbits StealthAUDIT Management Platform for Data Access Governance with Boldon James Classifier data classification solution suite.

With STEALTHbits and Boldon James, customers will be able to discover, classify, and secure unstructured data spread across multiple repositories. STEALTHbits not only allows customers to collect and report upon documents not yet tagged by Boldon James, but discover and tag legacy data in bulk, ensuring all files are classified regardless of when they were created. This helps customers gain critical control over and insight into the location and security of their most sensitive data, significantly minimizing risks associated with data theft, loss, and inappropriate access. Boldon James Classifier allows users to classify files at the point of creation, meaning classification becomes a permanent fixture within each file's metadata.

"Delivering leading data access governance and protection capabilities with user-driven data classification at the core is a critical objective for our customers, particularly ahead of EU GDPR," said Martin Sugden, CEO at Boldon James. "This partnership with STEALTHbits adds significant value to our customers and strengthens our position as the partner of choice in data classification, offering the widest range of products and best-of-breed integrations with the leading technology vendors."

Adam Laub, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Boldon James to offer our mutual customers the most complete end-to-end solution available for the discovery, classification, and control of unstructured data." Continued Laub, "The value this partnership brings to any organization's data security program is unparalleled, especially considering its applicability to gaps within DLP and IAM programs where a lack of insight into file classifications and entitlements have caused significant hurdles to success in the past."

About Boldon James

For over 30 years, Boldon James has been a leader in data classification and secure messaging solutions, helping organisations manage and protect sensitive information securely and in compliance with legislation and standards, in some of the most complex and demanding messaging environments in the world.

Boldon James Classifier empowers users, who create and handle data, to easily assign value to it in the form of visual and metadata labels. This is a key step in determining how the data is managed, protected and shared and fundamental to any organization's data security and management strategy. Critically, involving users in the classification process helps to foster a strong security culture that takes ownership for protecting sensitive data. Recently the company launched their latest product -- Mac Classifier -- becoming the first data classification vendor to extend capabilities to cover the Microsoft Office for Mac suite, including coverage for Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Boldon James is a wholly-owned subsidiary of QinetiQ plc, with offices worldwide. www.boldonjames.com

About QinetiQ

A FTSE250 company, QinetiQ uses its world class knowledge, research and innovation to provide high-end technical expertise and advice, to customers in the global aerospace, defence and security markets. Visit the website at www.QinetiQ.com

About STEALTHbits Technologies

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and sensitive information. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.