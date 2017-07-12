Bombardier Announces Dividend Rate Applicable to its Series 3 Preferred Shares

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B)(TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.PR.B)(TSX:BBD.PR.D) today announced that as of August 1, 2017, its Series 3 Preferred Shares will pay, on a quarterly basis, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Bombardier Inc., cash dividends for the following five years that will be based on a fixed rate equal to the product of (a) the average of the yield to maturity, designated on July 11, 2017 by National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc., that would be carried by a Government of Canada bond with a five-year maturity, namely 1.503%, multiplied by (b) 265%, which multiplier was previously announced on June 16, 2017.

Accordingly, the annual dividend rate applicable to the Series 3 Preferred Shares for the period of five years beginning on August 1, 2017 will be 3.983%.

As a reminder, any registered shareholder who wishes to convert his or her Series 2 and/ or Series 3 Preferred Shares must complete and sign the conversion panel contained on the back of the Series 2 or Series 3 Preferred Share certificate as the case may be, and deliver it, at the latest by 5:00 p.m. (Montréal time) on July 18, 2017, to Computershare Investor Services Inc. Likewise, shareholders who are beneficial owners and who wish to exercise their right of conversion should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee and follow their instructions. In that case, it is important that they follow such instructions and act in the timeframe advised so as to provide enough time to their broker or other nominee to meet the July 18, 2017 deadline.

