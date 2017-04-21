Bombardier Appoints Jeff Hutchinson as Chief Information Officer

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF)

Today, Bombardier Inc. announced the appointment of Jeff Hutchinson as Chief Information Officer, reporting to John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier Inc.

In this position, Mr. Hutchinson will be responsible for leading Bombardier's global IT, digital asset and cyber security functions. In this capacity, he will assume responsibility for establishing a strong portfolio of world-class IT strategies, services, and offerings, in support of Bombardier's 2020 goals and longer-term strategic plan.

"Jeff has the right experience and credentials to lead our IT organization's transformation, with a focus on driving performance, enhancing synergies, and building a best-in-class IT organization," said Mr. Di Bert. "Beyond his impressive track record, Jeff brings a customer-centric approach to technology to Bombardier, as well as a passion for enabling companies like ours to drive profitable growth through their digital transformation."

Jeff has more than 30 years of experience leading and transforming IT organizations at large, matrixed companies including Honeywell, Maple Leaf Foods, SAP and Danone/Dannon. Throughout his career, Jeff has focused on leveraging leading processes, digital assets, technology and collaboration to enable improved business performance, profitability and business growth.

Jeff earned his BS in Business Administration from Bryant University, a MBA from the University of New Haven, a MS in Software Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Doctorate in Computing from Pace University.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.