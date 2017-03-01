Bombardier Business Aircraft Confirms its Commitment to the Mexican Market at Aero Expo 2017

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that it will showcase two of its class-defining business aircraft at this year's Aero Expo 14th International Aviation Trade Show & Convention, from March 2-4, 2017, in Acapulco, Mexico. Bombardier's Challenger 650 and Learjet 75 aircraft will be on display.

Bombardier Business Aircraft's customer base in Mexico is constantly expanding and the company is in a strong position with the industry's most comprehensive product portfolio to cater to the needs of all customers.

"Bombardier is well-positioned to further reinforce its footprint in Mexico as a world-class provider of efficiency-enhancing business aircraft and, as such, we are excited to return to the event to underscore our commitment to the Mexican and Latin American market," said Stephane Leroy, Regional Vice President, Sales, Latin America, Bombardier Business Aircraft.

Bombardier Business Aircraft is the market leader with the largest fleet in Latin America as well as in Mexico.

Learjet 75 aircraft: As part of the pioneer Learjet family, the class-defining Learjet 75 aircraft continues to set the standard by bringing large jet features to a light jet platform. The Learjet 75 is the only business jet in its class to feature an eight-seat double-club configuration, a flat floor throughout the cabin, and a pocket door for reduced noise levels, offering the ultimate in comfort and privacy.

Challenger 650 aircraft: A masterful expression of high-end craftsmanship and functionality, the Challenger 650 aircraft is designed to be the most reliable business aircraft. The Challenger 650 business jet provides the ultimate in-flight experience with industry-leading connectivity, an immersive sound system, and a cabin management system that effortlessly brings it all together in the widest in-class cabin. Built upon the most successful large segment business aircraft platform of all time and designed to create an unforgettable experience, the Challenger 650 aircraft is the first choice among experienced flight departments.

