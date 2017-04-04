Bombardier Business Aircraft Hosting Customer Events and Additional Safety Awareness Sessions Worldwide

- This year's Maintenance and Operations Conference features new technical sessions, as well as a full day dedicated to promoting and raising operational safety awareness - Opportunity for customers to learn more about the latest in cabin connectivity, flight crew monitoring and satellite communication - Total of more than 18 customer events planned in 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Bombardier Business Aircraft is currently hosting its aircraft customers and operators at this year's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Europe Conference in Prague on April 3-6, 2017. The conference is an opportunity for customers and operators from around the world to hear about the latest improvements on Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

"We are thrilled to be hosting our customers in Prague at this year's M&O Europe. Bombardier is committed to ensuring our customers receive an exceptional customer experience, so we are not only expanding our worldwide support network and adding value throughout their aircraft's lifecycle, but also increasing their safety awareness during specially tailored sessions," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager of Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft.

This year's M&O conference features several new sessions, including a full day of briefings titled, "Safety First," aimed at promoting and raising awareness on issues that impact safety in aviation operations and instilling a strong and disciplined culture of safety and human awareness factors.

In 2016, Bombardier led the industry with the most deliveries in business aviation. Of the 163 aircraft delivered, 32 new business jets went to Europe, underscoring the importance of hosting local, customer-facing events. Bombardier's installed base has now grown to more than 600 business aircraft in the region, including more than 215 Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft, the largest fleet in their segment.

No other business jets provide a smooth ride while combining high-speed range capability and mission flexibility. With their steep approach certification and formidable performance, the Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft are able to land at London City Airport. They can also operate in and out of other challenging airports like Aspen and Lugano.*

In addition to the M&O conference, Bombardier has a full roster of customer-focused events planned in 2017, including nine customer briefings, eight customer advisories and Safety Standdown.

Offered free of charge and open to all aviation professionals, regardless of the aircraft they operate, Safety Standdown is a three-day program aimed at promoting knowledge-based pilot safety training, along with personal discipline and responsibility as essential elements of aviation safety and professionalism. This year's Safety Standdown seminar will be held on October 31 - November 2.

The tailored customer events provide Bombardier operators with an opportunity to expand their knowledge of the latest industry standards and regulations, as well as meet fellow operators, suppliers and dedicated Bombardier team members.

"These events are an excellent forum for Bombardier customers and operators to provide feedback on our products and services, so we can continue to deliver exceptional products and unparalleled service to our customers," added Gallagher.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global 5000, Global 6000 and Learjet are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.