Bombardier Business Aircraft Service Centres Earn FAA Diamond Awards

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Bombardier Business Aircraft's five U.S.-based Service Centres received the 2016 Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Diamond Award of Excellence, the industry's highest recognition award for aircraft maintenance.

These awards, sponsored by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are a testament to Bombardier's commitment to supporting its customers through highly skilled maintenance technicians and field service personnel who receive extensive training to deliver the best customer experience.

"We value our customers' peace of mind, which is why we have invested tremendously in our customer support network, adding more Customer Response Trucks in the U.S., expanding our capabilities and hiring close to 200 additional highly skilled technicians and project managers across the network," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager of Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "These awards confirm the strength of our network in providing our customers with an exceptional customer experience."

Bombardier's Service Centres have earned consecutive Diamond Awards of Excellence for the last seven years. Hartford has earned 18 awards, Wichita has received 16 awards, Dallas has earned 15 awards, Fort Lauderdale has received nine consecutive awards and the Tucson facility has earned seven awards, consecutively. These prestigious awards are presented to organizations who provide 100 per cent of their eligible technicians with regulatory, airworthiness, and safety awareness training programs within a given year.

Bombardier Business Aircraft has a total of nine Service Centres and 17 Customer Response Team mobile units worldwide, all equipped to support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets. Bombardier's customer support network's approximately 1,000 dedicated technicians have completed some 45,000 maintenance events to date, and share best practices to provide industry leading maintenance and care. Bombardier Business Aircraft customers also have access to a broad network of nearly 50 Authorized Service Facilities around the world.

