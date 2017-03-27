Bombardier C Series Aircraft Completes Landmark Non-Stop Transatlantic Flight from London City Airport to New York John F. Kennedy Airport

- The CS100 would offer the only economically viable commercial option for direct intercontinental flights from London City to John F. Kennedy Airport - Flight follows the completion of steep approach demonstration flights at London City Airport - CS100 aircraft expected to receive Transport Canada and EASA steep approach certifications in the second quarter of 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft confirmed today that a C Series aircraft with a representative payload successfully flew non-stop from London City Airport (LCY) to John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York City. The direct intercontinental flight followed a series of successful flights to demonstrate the CS100 aircraft's exceptional capabilities for operations to and from LCY, including steep approach landing and short runway performance.

"The C Series aircraft program achieved another significant milestone with the completion of the demonstration tests at LCY. The C Series is the only commercial aircraft that was specifically designed for operations at LCY and we are very proud of its performance. The aircraft smoothly performed all eight take-offs and landings during a two-day period, as planned. This confirms the C Series aircraft's unparalleled capabilities," said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The aircraft is meeting all performance expectations and clearly demonstrates that it is the best performing and most efficient aircraft in the 100- to 150-seat class."

"It has been a pleasure to welcome the Bombardier CS100 aircraft and its team to London City Airport for the first time, as part of their testing and evaluation process. Following the landmark C Series non-stop flight to JFK, we look forward to the completion of its regulatory certification, followed by entry into commercial passenger operation with SWISS," added Declean Collier, CEO of London City Airport.

Transport Canada and EASA certifications for steep approach operations with the CS100 aircraft is expected in the second quarter of 2017. Bombardier has extensive experience operating at LCY Airport with various aircraft types, including the Q400 turboprop aircraft, as well as the Challenger 650 aircraft and Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jets.

The CS100 aircraft is the most efficient and economical commercial aircraft allowing airlines to viably offer direct intercontinental flights from LCY Airport to both North America as well as the Middle-East on top of opening numerous new route opportunities within Europe, Russia and Northern Africa, which were not possible with old-generation aircraft.

SWISS is expected to be the first airline to offer service with the C Series to and from LCY later this year.

With the lowest noise and emissions levels of any commercial aircraft in its class, the C Series aircraft is ideal for urban operations and noise-sensitive airports. The CS100 aircraft has a much lower noise footprint compared to other commercial jets, and provides a better quality environment for London residents as it is the quietest commercial aircraft in production.

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

