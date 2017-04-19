Bombardier Comments on Court's Favourable Decision

- The decision confirms our belief that Metrolinx acted inappropriately in seeking to avoid the dispute resolution provisions of the contract. - Bombardier calls for constructive discussions with Metrolinx to pave a new path forward to serve the people of Ontario - The company is on track to deliver high quality, state-of-the-art light rail vehicles to support the Eglinton Crosstown expansion

Bombardier issued the following statement today regarding the favourable ruling by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on its motion to prevent the unjustified termination of its contract with Metrolinx:

We are very pleased with the Court's ruling. The decision confirms our belief that Metrolinx acted inappropriately in seeking to avoid the dispute resolution provisions of the contract.

The hundreds of Bombardier Transportation employees in Ontario are committed to the success of the light rail expansion projects, and we are on track to deliver high quality, state-of-the-art vehicles on time to support the Eglinton Crosstown expansion.

It is unfortunate that Bombardier had to resort to the Courts to resolve this matter, and it is our hope that today's ruling will now allow the parties to focus on delivering the light rail expansion projects on time and on budget.

We are eager to sit down with Metrolinx to find a clear path forward; one that delivers value to all parties: Bombardier, Metrolinx and the people of Ontario.

Ultimately, we are all focused on the same goal - advancing the projects and ensuring that the people of the GTHA have the most efficient, comfortable and reliable transit system in the world.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

