Bombardier Completes Delivery of 14 New INNOVIA Metro Trains for Kuala Lumpur

- Fleet of 14 four-car INNOVIA Metro 300 trains ordered in 2012 are already increasing transport and capacity ridership in the Malaysian capital - The final train, for one of the world's largest INNOVIA Metro fleets, was handed over on October 11

The BOMBARDIER INNOVIA 300 Metro for Kuala Lumpur

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and Malaysian partner HARTASUMA SDN BHD have completed the final train handover in the 2012 contract to deliver 14 new, driverless BOMBARDIER INNOVIA Metro 300 trains for Kuala Lumpur. The lightweight, aluminium four-car trains, delivered to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, have been increasing capacity on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Line in Kuala Lumpur since the first vehicles began service in December 2016.

"Bombardier has been present in and delivering sustainable rail transit solutions to our well-established ecosystem in Malaysia for 25 years, reflecting the strength of our technology and expertise." said Jayaram Naidu, Head of South East Asia, Bombardier Transportation. He added, "We are very proud that our latest, additional INNOVIA trains are contributing to increasing urban connectivity across the greater Kuala Lumpur area, estimated to grow to ten million residents by 2020. This is also a further milestone in this important market for Bombardier, in which 374 cars have been ordered making it one of the largest INNOVIA fleets in the in the world."

A committed partner to Malaysia, final assembly and interior fit-out for the trains was carried out at the Bombardier HARTASUMA Consortium facility in Westport. Bombardier's INNOVIA fleet has a proven track record of safe and reliable operation. The state-of-the-art INNOVIA Metro 300 trains can move up to 30,000 passengers per-hour, per-direction, and ridership on the Kelena Jaya Line has increased by 26% to over 270,000 passengers daily since early 2017. The delivery of the new fleet supports Malaysia's target that 40% of all commutes across the Klang Valley will be made by public transportation by 2030.

Bombardier is also providing further integrated mobility solutions, helping the government deliver its economic and public transportation development programmes. This includes an additional 27 four-car INNOVIA Metro 300 trains to be delivered to Prasarana by 2022 and a major refurbishment programme for the original fleet running on the Kelana Jaya Line. In addition, the first two lines of the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit system are being equipped with the BOMBARDIER CITYFLO rail control solution.

