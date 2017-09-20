Bombardier Continues to Expand Worldwide Parts Availability for Business Aircraft Customers

- Miami parts depot added to vast worldwide network - Enhanced support capacity in Asia with new parts depot in Tianjin - Increased access to more parts supports two-year warranty and new on-the-spot price-matching policy

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - Bombardier Business Aircraft confirmed its continued expansion of worldwide parts availability for its growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft. As part of the company's commitment to operators in the United States, Latin America, and Asia, Bombardier Business Aircraft recently opened parts depots in Miami, Florida and Tianjin, China. Combined with its two-year warranty and on-the-spot price-matching offerings, Bombardier Business Aircraft customers can fly with confidence knowing they have greater access to all the parts they need.

"Our focus has been and continues to be on keeping our worldwide services network aligned with the needs of our customers in every region," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience. "With an increasing fleet of business jets, we're continually expanding our network and services offerings to maximize the efficiency of our customers' aircraft operations."

To ensure that customers can benefit from both parts availability and maintenance support, the new parts depots in Miami and Tianjin are located near major airports as well as Bombardier Aircraft Service Centres in Fort Lauderdale and Tianjin. With a fleet of approximately 4,700 aircraft worldwide, Bombardier's network of business aircraft services and support continues to expand to anticipate and exceed customer expectations.

"Since March 2017, our customers have realized cost savings using the company's new on-the-spot price-match guarantee in addition to benefitting from our two-year warranty," said Guillaume Landrivon, Vice President, Worldwide Parts Services. "We've added thousands of parts to our network and can match the price of competitors. We want to be our customers' first choice for maintenance by offering greater flexibility, more resources, and faster access to world-class maintenance support."

The Bombardier Parts Services team includes 24/7 live support and a global network of 10 parts distribution sites that move nearly 70,000 aircraft parts monthly to support Bombardier Business Aircraft customers worldwide.

Bombardier Business Aircraft has an extensive network of nearly 100 locations around the world poised to provide immediate support to its customers. The network includes nine service centres, five line maintenance stations, and 16 Customer Response Team mobile units, all equipped to support Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft, and connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft's 24/7 Customer Response Centre and Customer Support Team. Approximately 1,000 dedicated technicians provide Bombardier customers with industry-leading maintenance support. Bombardier Business Aircraft customers also have access to a broad network of nearly 50 Authorized Service Facilities around the world.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

* Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Challenger, Learjet, and Global are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.