Bombardier Global Aircraft Surpass 2,500 Takeoffs and Landings in Aspen

- Since 2000, smooth flying Global aircraft have achieved more than 2,500 takeoffs and landings at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport - Milestone demonstrates Global aircraft can easily access high-altitude airports that pose a challenge to other large business jets - Access the world's fastest Ka-band high-speed inflight internet connectivity now on board Global business jets

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that, since 2000, Global aircraft have achieved more than 2,500 takeoffs and landings at Aspen's challenging airport. With their high-performance, ultra-luxurious interior, and exceptionally smooth ride, Bombardier's Global aircraft are ideally suited to operate in and out of the rugged terrain surrounding Aspen/Snowmass, a popular winter destination offering some of the world's premier downhill skiing.

Delivering a steep approach capability like no other aircraft in their class, Global business jets demonstrate renowned agility and deft landing capabilities at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, which is nestled among Rocky Mountain peaks at approximately 7,820 feet (2,384 m) above sea level. The Global 6000 aircraft is the largest purpose-built business jet capable of smoothly mastering the high altitude Aspen airfield.

"For outdoor and ski enthusiasts, there is no better way to spend a vacation than taking in the beautiful mountain views of Aspen," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "With their impressive performance, Bombardier's Global family of aircraft can operate in and out of Aspen's airport effortlessly, all while delivering the smoothest ride possible."

Bombardier's flagship Global family of aircraft offer detailed and beautifully equipped cabins, impressive performance, and cutting-edge technology that create a perfect blend of style and substance. The ultimate in passenger comfort is delivered through an advanced wing design that optimizes speed, range, and control, contributing to enhanced passenger comfort and an exceptionally smooth ride. Global aircraft also let passengers stay connected and entertained at all times during their travel through the latest Ka-band technology, the industry's fastest inflight internet connectivity worldwide.**

Global 5000 Aircraft: By combining expert engineering and superior craftsmanship, every detail on the Global 5000 aircraft has been meticulously designed to deliver an exceptional private jet experience.

The Global 5000 aircraft features Ka-band technology, the fastest inflight internet connectivity worldwide** to keep passengers connected in a highly productive working environment.

Boasting impressive range, speed and reliability that blend perfectly to offer outstanding field performance, the Global 5000 business jet can effortlessly access some of the world's most challenging airports, including Aspen and London City. With a range capability of 5,200 NM (9,630 km)* it can connect New York to Moscow and London to Seoul non-stop.*

Global 6000 Aircraft: The Global 6000 business jet features an intelligently crafted interior that balances luxury with productivity. The first aircraft to offer Ka-band technology, the Global 6000 business jet delivers the industry's fastest inflight internet connectivity worldwide** to keep passengers connected at all times**.

Elevating the customer experience at every possible level, the Global 6000 aircraft's advanced wing design promotes a smooth and restful flight while the circulation of 100 per cent fresh air ensures passengers stay revitalized.

No other business jet in the ultra-long-range segment today combines the high-speed range capability and mission flexibility delivered by the Global 6000 aircraft. Providing the ultimate in cabin comfort, this impressive jet can travel 6,000 NM (11,112 km) at Mach 0.85 with eight passengers,* and it can link Moscow to Los Angeles non-stop with eight passengers and four crew members.*

*Under certain operating conditions.

** Coverage excludes North and South Poles.

Bombardier, Global, Global 5000, Global 6000, and The Evolution of Mobility are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

