Bombardier Inc.: Statement on Commerce Department Antidumping Duties Preliminary Decision

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 6, 2017) - (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) - "We strongly disagree with the Commerce Department's preliminary decision. It represents an egregious overreach and misapplication of the U.S. trade laws in an apparent attempt to block the C Series aircraft from entering the U.S. market, irrespective of the negative impacts to the U.S. aerospace industry, U.S. jobs, U.S. airlines, and the U.S. flying public.

The Commerce Department's approach throughout this investigation has completely ignored aerospace industry realities. Boeing's own program cost accounting practices - selling aircraft below production costs for years after launching a program - would fail under Commerce's approach. This hypocrisy is appalling, and it should be deeply troubling to any importer of large, complex, and highly engineered products.

Commercial aircraft programs require billions in initial investment and years to provide a return on that investment. By limiting its antidumping investigation to a short 12-month period at the very beginning of the C Series program, Commerce has taken a path that inevitably would result in a deeply distorted finding.

We remain confident that, at the end of the processes, the U.S. International Trade Commission will reach the right conclusion, which is that the C Series benefits the U.S. aerospace industry and Boeing suffered no injury. There is wide consensus within the industry on this matter, and a growing chorus of voices, including airlines, consumer groups, trade experts, and many others that have come forward to express grave concerns with Boeing's attempt to force U.S. airlines to buy less efficient planes with configurations they do not want and economics that do not deliver value.

The U.S. government should reject Boeing's attempt to tilt the playing field unfairly in its favor and to impose an indirect tax on the flying public through unjustified import tariffs.

Commerce's statement that Bombardier is not cooperating with the investigation is a disingenuous attempt to distract from the agency's misguided focus on hypothetical production costs and sales prices for aircraft that will be imported into the United States far in the future.

As we have explained repeatedly to the Department, Bombardier cannot provide the production costs for the Delta aircraft for a very simple reason; they have not yet been produced. Commerce's attempt to create future costs and sales prices by looking at aircraft not imported into the United States is inappropriate and inconsistent with the agency's past practices. This departure from past precedent and disregard of well-known industry practices is an apparent attempt to deprive U.S. airlines from enjoying the benefits of the C Series, even though Boeing abandoned the segment of the market served by the C Series more than a decade ago.

This action also puts thousands of high-technology U.S. jobs at risk given the C Series' significant U.S. content. More than half of each aircraft's content, including its engines and major systems, is sourced from U.S. suppliers. Going forward, the C Series program will generate more than $30 billion in business for U.S. suppliers and support more than 22,700 jobs in the United States."

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Note to Editors

To stay informed about this case, please visit our new dedicated website at http://the-plane-truth.com/.

Bombardier and C Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.