Bombardier Introduces its Show-Stopping Premier Cabin for Global 5000 and Global 6000 Aircraft to the U.S. Market at NBAA BACE

- The luxurious Premier cabin provides passengers with the most comfortable flight experience in its class - Crisp design aesthetic amplifies the feeling of spaciousness in a cabin interior already the widest in its category - Hand-stitched seats, intelligent ergonomics, a streamlined galley and the industry's fastest Ka-band in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity create a uniquely sumptuous and productive environment - Bombardier is also demonstrating the Global 6000 jet's wing flexibility and smooth ride characteristics at its static display

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - Oct. 8, 2017) - Bombardier today presented its spectacular new Premier cabin for Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft to U.S. customers for the first time. The new interior's elevated level of visual and functional refinement is showcased on board a Global 6000 aircraft on static display at the 2017 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 10-12, 2017.

"At Bombardier, we understand that our customers look beyond superior performance capabilities when selecting an aircraft. Our business jets have long been recognized for exceptional cabin comfort and leading-edge amenities, and our Premier cabin interior elevates this standard to a whole new level," said Brad Nolen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We are delighted to unveil our impressive new Premier interior for our American and international customers here at NBAA."

The new Premier interior blends contemporary design, luxurious materials and flawless craftsmanship with exceptional comfort, drawing inspiration from the superior comfort and productivity of the Global 7000 aircraft cabin. It establishes a unifying aesthetic across the entire portfolio of Bombardier aircraft.

The refined aesthetic complements the Premier interior's advanced cabin management system (CMS) and Ka-band connectivity, which blend seamlessly into the cabin's clean, uncluttered lines. The cabin's unmatched functionality, common across the Global aircraft family, features the cutting-edge CMS and Ka-band, the fastest in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity in the skies. Combined, these technologies enable passengers to be as productive in the air as they are in their offices or living rooms. The intuitive CMS can be controlled from a smartphone or tablet, for example, and the lightning-fast Wi-Fi service lets passengers use FaceTime® or stream movies with ease.

The Premier cabin, coupled with the unique wing design on Global aircraft, provides passengers with the most comfortable flight experience in the industry. With superior wing flexibility and a higher wing loading, the Global aircraft offers an exceptionally smooth ride. Customers and visitors will have the opportunity to observe this firsthand at NBAA this year, with a wing flexibility demonstration at our static display.

Global 5000 aircraft: Every detail on the Global 5000 aircraft and its Premier cabin, has been meticulously designed to deliver an exceptional private jet experience. With a cabin that is nearly a foot wider (30 cm) than its nearest competitor, coupled with an advanced wing design that optimizes speed, range and control, the Global 5000 aircraft delivers maximum comfort and a remarkably smooth and comfortable ride.

Global 6000 aircraft: Elegance and performance meet to deliver an unparalleled experience on board the Global 6000 aircraft. Skillfully designed to leave a lasting impression, the Global 6000 business jet features an intelligently crafted Premier cabin interior that balances luxury with productivity. The industry's fastest worldwide* inflight internet connectivity combined with a comprehensive cabin management system keep passengers entertained and connected at all times. With the widest cabin in its class and a smooth ride for exceptional comfort, the Global 6000 aircraft offers the finest experience you can expect from a business jet.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

*Coverage excludes North and South Poles.

Bombardier, Global, Global 5000, Global 6000 and Global 7000 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

FaceTime is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.