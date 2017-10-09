Bombardier Launches New Smart Services Offering for Business Aircraft Customers

- Enrollment open to new, and for the first time, existing Bombardier customers - Offering features a-la-carte coverage tailored to operator needs and now includes landing gear overhaul and unscheduled maintenance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - Oct. 9, 2017) -

Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Bombardier announced today that it has launched the new Smart Services offering, its most competitive cost-per-flight hour service. Developed in direct response to customer feedback, the new Smart Services offering leverages 30 years of the successful Smart Parts program to bring parts replacement cost protection and budget predictability to a whole new level of convenience and return on investment. A pioneer in innovative aftermarket solutions, Bombardier was first in the aviation industry to launch cost-per-flight-hour coverage on airframe system components with the Smart Parts program in 1986.

"We intentionally designed this offering to be fully flexible and bespoke based on feedback from our customers. The result offers the peace of mind of our Smart Parts program, with enhanced adaptability, customization, and fewer exclusions," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "The new Smart Services offering allows our customers to tailor their cost-per-flight hour program to their needs. It is another example of the unrivaled expertise, innovation and support we deliver as the OEM, helping our customers maintain their aircraft in a state of perpetual prime while maximizing their bottom line."

The new Smart Services offering is available to both entry-into-service customers and all existing Bombardier business jet operators' aircraft with up to 20 years of service.

Customers enrolled in the new Smart Services parts and service coverage benefit from the well-recognized Smart Parts program with the added flexibility to choose from a selection of additional coverage options on landing gear overhaul, cabin system components, scheduled labor, and unscheduled labor related to part removals from normal operation. To further optimize cost management, Bombardier is offering Smart Services enrollment at a flat rate.*

As the Bombardier Business Aircraft fleet continues to grow, so does its award-winning service network with additional line stations in Europe and new service centre facilities in Tianjin, China and Biggin Hill, London. The network is equipped to support Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft's 24/7 Customer Response Centre and world-class Customer Support Team.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Learjet, Smart Parts and Smart Services are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

* Subject to the terms and conditions of customer contract.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1103272.jpg