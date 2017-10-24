Bombardier MOVIA Fleet to Double Capacity on Singapore Downtown Line

- MOVIA Metros continue to shape the future of Singapore travel with 141 more new cars on the Downtown Line - Final stage of a three-phase opening will increase the potential ridership to 500,000

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) -

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: BOMBARDIER MOVIA Metro

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has completed the delivery of 141 new BOMBARDIER MOVIA Metro cars for Singapore's underground Downtown Line (DTL), part of its mass rapid transit (MRT) network. The opening ceremony of the final phase of the DTL was attended by the Singapore Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister of Transport, Mr. Khaw Boon Wan together with other Government representatives and senior officials from LTA.

"We greatly appreciate the tremendous effort from our team, our joint venture partner Changchun Bombardier Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd, and especially the trust and support from our long term strategic partner the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, in delivering this latest batch of metro cars on time and on quality" said Jayaram Naidu, Head of South-East Asia, Bombardier Transportation.

The highly efficient MOVIA vehicles previously delivered for DTL's Phase 1 and 2 have performed with a high level of reliability. The additional metro cars will increase potential ridership to 500,000, doubling the capacity on the total 42-km of the DTL. The new trains will operate on the third phase of the line to open, the 21-km, 16-station section connecting the north-west and eastern areas to Singapore's Central Business District and Marina Bay. The 276-car order was delivered in three stages: 24 cars for Phase 1 which entered passenger service in 2013; 111 cars for Phase 2 starting service in 2015 and this Phase 3 entering service on 21 October 2017.

The delivery of the DTL vehicle contract is an exemplary international export project for Bombardier with Project Management and Train Control & Management System (TCMS) from Singapore, engineering from Germany, bogie design from the United Kingdom, propulsion from Sweden and vehicle manufacturing and assembly in China. For the first time in Singapore, Bombardier will introduce four passenger vehicles fully integrated with the Automatic Track Inspection (ATI) System. This automatically alerts the operator and triggers work orders for anomalies found during train operation and on the power rail while in passenger service.

Bombardier has been active in Singapore since 1987 delivering its extensive portfolio of mobility solutions. In addition to the DTL contract, Bombardier has delivered a total of 32 BOMBARDIER INNOVIA 100 automated people mover vehicles for the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit System (BPLRT), all equipped with the BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 550 automated rail control system, spread across two contracts.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, CITYFLO, INNOVIA and MOVIA are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.