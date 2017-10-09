Bombardier Offering 4G Air-to-Ground High-Speed Internet System on Bombardier Business Jets to Enhance Connectivity for Passengers

- Installations of the 4G internet system on new and in-service Challenger jets to begin this year - The 4G high-speed internet leveraging Gogo AVANCE L5 provides the fastest and most reliable air-to-ground internet coverage available for business aircraft today over North America - Bombardier and Duncan Aviation are collaborating to bring 4G high-speed internet to in-service Challenger aircraft

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today it will be offering Gogo Business Aviation's 4G next-generation air-to-ground (ATG) internet system Gogo AVANCE L5 on Bombardier business jets, starting with the Challenger series aircraft this year. Bombardier is offering its customers the new high-performance 4G in-cabin Wi-Fi system, which will be available this year for installation as a forward-fit on new Challenger aircraft, as well as a retrofit option on in-service Challenger jets. Customers will be able to install the retrofit at all Bombardier Service Centres and at Duncan Aviation's facilities throughout the U.S.

"Faster, more seamless in-flight Wi-Fi is a top priority for our customers, and once again, Bombardier leads the industry in elevating the in-flight cabin experience," said Brad Nolen, Vice President, Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We are pleased to offer our customers advanced connectivity solutions on new deliveries and to be working with Duncan Aviation for retrofit options at Bombardier's service centres and Duncan Aviation's facilities."

The new and significantly faster 4G service will use Gogo AVANCE L5, which is lightweight and compact, and will operate using the Gogo Biz 4G ground network of more than 250 towers, providing reliable connectivity over the continental U.S. and large parts of Canada and Alaska. Designed specifically for business aircraft, the system offers enhanced connectivity applications, such as audio and video streaming, faster Web surfing, and access to VPN and emails with attachments, for a vastly improved user experience.

"We understand the value our customers place on staying connected, so we are extremely excited to be collaborating with Bombardier on this program to bring the next Generation of In-Flight Connectivity solutions to the market," said Mike Minchow, Duncan Aviation Vice President of Service Sales.

About Duncan Aviation

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of government and business operators and other service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit systems, full paint and interior services and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls. For more information about any of Duncan Aviation's services, call +1 402.475.2611 or visit www.DuncanAviation.aero.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

