Bombardier Predicts Latin America's 60- to 150-seat aircraft Fleet Will Double by 2036 to Increase Regional and International City-Pairs

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 19, 2017) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's Market Forecast 2017-2036 for Latin America predicts that overall traffic is expected to grow 5.1 per cent annually and intra-regional traffic to grow slightly more than the world average at 5.6 per cent annually over the next 20 years.

Total deliveries in the 60- to 150-seat marked segment to Latin America are expected to number 1,050 aircraft, or eight per cent of total world deliveries of 12,550 aircraft. Latin America deliveries will consist of 500 large regional aircraft (60 to 100 seats) and 550 small single-aisle aircraft (100 to 150 seats), which will double the size of the current fleet.

"With its dispersed population, the application of smaller-gauge aircraft is necessary in order to develop well-connected networks around the region. Our main strategic growth driver will be the intra-regional connectivity, particularly targeting the smaller communities, which are currently not being served, said Alex Glock, Vice President, Sales, Latin America and Caribbean, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. We are the only manufacturer who can offer a unique portfolio of choice for the complete 60- to 150-seat market segment, in order to address the Latin America's specific market needs," he added.

Bombardier market forecasts identifies that approximately 450 regional routes have been dropped in the past ten years. This represents about 16 million potential passengers per year that are not being served with direct flights. Compared to other similar regions, Latin America would need approximately 2,600 intraregional routes instead of the current 1,700 markets with regular scheduled service. That creates a great opportunity to stimulate its connectivity.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

The complete Market Forecast is available at http://news.commercialaircraft.bombardier.com/forecast

The Market Forecast presentation for ALTA is available http://news.commercialaircraft.bombardier.com/wp content/uploads/2017/11/Market-Forecast-ALTA.pdf

Pictures of Q Series, C Series and CRJ Series aircraft are available at http://www.bombardier.com/en/media.html

Product backgrounders are available at http://news.commercialaircraft.bombardier.com/media-kit/

Follow @BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section of Bombardier's Website.

Bombardier, C Series, CRJ Series et Q Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.