Bombardier to Provide 25 Additional TWINDEXX Vario Double-deck Intercity Trainsets to Deutsche Bahn

- Order is already the tenth call-off for TWINDEXX Vario Double-deck cars and the fourth call-off for TRAXX locomotives - Modern and proven solution to further expand DB´s mobility services in Germany and Switzerland

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) -

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1090311.jpg

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has received a call-off from Deutsche Bahn AG (DB) to provide 25 double-deck intercity trainsets. The trainsets consist of 25 BOMBARDIER TRAXX locomotives and 124 BOMBARDIER TWINDEXX Vario double-deck intercity cars. This order is based upon two framework agreements signed with DB in 2008 and 2013. Delivery of the 25 trainsets is scheduled to start in 2019.

"The signing of the contract for 25 new Intercity 2 trains is an important milestone in our long-distance transport campaign, which will expand our service by 25 percent by 2030. With the new vehicles, we offer our customers a particularly comfortable and reliable travel in long-distance traffic," says Birgit Bohle, Chair of the Management Board of DB Long Distance.

"This order is a great achievement for our rail business and it also signifies the continuation of our successful long-term cooperation with Deutsche Bahn", said Michael Fohrer, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Germany. "We are pleased that DB relies on our modern and proven double-deck trainsets to further expand its mobility services in different regions. Thanks to the single-car platform concept, these new TWINDEXX Vario cars are fully compatible with previous models, which provides maximum flexibility in operation."

Passengers will benefit from greater comfort through ergonomic seats and adjustable headrests, larger luggage spaces and stronger signals for mobile phones. Equipped with the European Train Control System, ETCS BL3 - Level 2, the trainsets will be homologated for cross border traffic in Germany and Switzerland. An extended maintenance data transmission system will support in optimizing service inspections. Each five-car trainset will be pulled by a third-generation TRAXX AC3 locomotive fitted with sophisticated concepts to maximize energy savings in operation.

To date, the first batch of 27 five-car, long-distance, loco-hauled trainsets is already in successful operation on several routes in Germany. Additional 17 trainsets will be delivered in summer 2018. In total, more than 2,500 TWINDEXX Vario cars and close to 900 TRAXX locomotives are operated by DB.

Bombardier Transportation is a major contributor to mobility in Germany, represented with the corporation's headquarters in Berlin, seven sites and numerous service support centres throughout the country. In Germany, the company develops and produces trams, metros, regional and long-distance trains, locomotives, bogies, signalling and drive technology for trains and e-buses. Since 2001 more than 6,500 vehicles have been delivered in Germany. Bombardier also provides comprehensive services to customer fleets for the duration of their life cycles. With a total German supplier volume of 1.3 billion euro per year, Bombardier is strongly committed to the German supply industry.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors



For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier, TRAXX, TWINDEXX and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.