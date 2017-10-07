Bombardier Reaches Labour Agreement with Employees in Wichita

WICHITA, KANSAS--(Marketwired - Oct. 7, 2017) - Bombardier is pleased to announce that it has reached a collective labour agreement with unionized employees at its site in Wichita, Kansas, who are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW).

"Bombardier Business Aircraft is putting winning conditions in place to ensure the long-term success of its Wichita site and we are pleased we have reached this settlement with the IAMAW in Wichita", said Paul Sislian, Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Business Aircraft.

The IAMAW ratified an agreement that reflects the parties' mutual continued commitment to the success of Bombardier's Wichita site. The company believes the strength of its operations in Wichita resides with the products it manufactures and the experienced, dedicated and skilled workforce that contributes to the production and maintenance of world-class aircraft.

