Bombardier Safety Standdown Addresses Concept of Intentionally Safe for the 21st Edition of its Seminar

- Bombardier demonstrates industry leadership through Safety Standdown program - A pillar in the aviation community, Safety Standdown promotes safety culture, continuing education and professionalism in aviation - Premier aviation safety seminar open to all aircraft operators free of charge - More than 10 new workshops to cover a range of topics linked to theme of 'Intentionally Safe'

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Spearheading the world's premier aviation safety seminar, Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that the 21st edition of Safety Standdown USA will take place on October 31- November 2, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Wichita, Kansas. Bombardier looks forward to welcoming all aviation professionals regardless of the aircraft type they operate.

This year, the seminar will focus on being intentionally safe. Operating an aircraft safely is a choice, and requires intentional focus and action at every level of a flight department. To be intentionally safe is to be deliberate in adopting practices and following procedures that continuously improve the level of safety in aircraft operations.

"To be intentionally safe is to ensure everything aviation professionals do in their operation is accomplished with a conscious safety focus," said Andy Nureddin, Vice President Customer Support and Training, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "In the many years I have been involved with the Safety Standdown program, the goal has been to bring safety awareness to the forefront. Experts provide us with effective new tools to reduce aviation safety risks, improve procedures and processes and deliver explicit methods for improving personal situational awareness and judgment. We have created a community of aviation professionals committed to lifelong learning and imparting higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry."

"Whether you're sitting in the cockpit or turning a wrench, you can never be too prepared. Taking time to step back and review the basics helps keep safety first", said Mr. Ali Bahrami, Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"The NTSB is pleased to see Bombardier continue its Safety Standdown USA program, now in its 21st year," said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt. "Aviation safety requires vigilance and diligence and programs like Bombardier's Safety Standdown help aviators keep their focus on safety."

This year's education sessions include five new key speakers, including:

Dr. Allen J. Parmet, Senior Aviation Medical Examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Federal Medical Review Officer in forensic toxicology

Bob Hobbi, Facilitator, Founder, and President/CEO of Service Elements

Greg Wooldridge, Commanding Officer for The Blue Angels

Scott Shappell, Professor and Chair of the Department of Human Factors and Systems at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Mark Briggs, Vice President, Safety Management Resources Corporation

Returning this year and presenting during the general sessions are, Tony Kern, founding partner and CEO of Convergent Performance, LLC, Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board and Amy D. Grubb, senior Industrial/Organizational Psychologist at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In addition to covering a range of significant safety topics, such as professionalism and crew resource management, this year's general sessions, presented by key industry experts, will focus on intentional acts that improve aircraft safety in daily operations. Each presenter will provide tools and tips for attendees to use and share with colleagues. Sessions will take place in the mornings and breakout workshops will be offered in the afternoons.

Additional details are available at www.safetystanddown.com.

About Safety Standdown

Originally conceived in 1996 as a human factors safety-training event for the Learjet flight demonstration team, the conference quickly garnered a reputation for excellence beyond Bombardier's customer base. In 1999, in response to growing interest within the industry, Bombardier opened the seminar to all pilots. In 2010, Safety Standdown expanded beyond the seminars into a year-round global human factors program offering online and social media resources. As of 2016, more than 9,106 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars around the world, including Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Switzerland and USA.

