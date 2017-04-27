Bombardier to Showcase its Challenger 350 Aircraft at the 2017 Milken Institute Global Conference

- Offering a smooth ride, access to baggage at any altitude and a true 3,200 nm range, the Challenger 350 jet is the most purposefully designed super midsize aircraft - The best-selling jet of the last decade, no other super midsize jet goes full range with full fuel and at full seat capacity - Enhancements in design and technology generate savings of approximately 10 tons of CO2 per year over the lifetime of the aircraft - Mock-up display follows the successful alternative fuel-powered flights of Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global demo aircraft

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Attendees at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, California will have a unique opportunity to tour the impressive full-scale mock-up of Bombardier's innovative Challenger 350 business jet. The life-size mock-up will be displayed adjacent to the conference headquarters at the Beverly Hilton Hotel from April 30 - May 3, 2017, and will showcase the industry's best-selling business jet platform of the last decade. The four-day conference will attract some 4,000 prominent business leaders, politicians, philanthropists, scientists and scholars from more than 50 countries and will feature over 600 speakers. Delegates will explore the role of financial tools and policy in creating strong societies and devise solutions aimed at widening global access to capital, creating jobs and improving health care and education. Bombardier has been a sponsor of the conference for the past decade.

"With its focus on finding solutions to the world's toughest challenges, the Milken Institute Global Conference is the ideal venue to showcase the aircraft that set the standard for reliability, efficiency and productivity, offering a no-compromise experience," said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "Just as the Milken Institute works to re-imagine the future of global prosperity, we've spent over 50 years re-imagining business aviation, one of the most indispensable productivity tools for world-leaders and corporations operating in an interconnected world. Offering a true 3,200 nm range, a smooth ride, class-leading cabin comfort and technology, the lowest direct operating costs in its class, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the Challenger 350 aircraft is the embodiment of this ingenuity."

Bombardier's presence at the Milken Global Conference follows the recent successful alternative fuel-powered flights of its Learjet, Challenger and Global demo aircraft out of Los Angeles International Airport, confirmation of Bombardier business jets' capability to support industry objectives on emissions reductions.

The Learjet 75 business jet flew from Los Angeles to Wichita, Kansas; the Challenger 350 aircraft flew from Los Angeles to Vancouver, British Columbia; the Challenger 650 business jet flew from Los Angeles to Montreal, Quebec; and the Global 6000 aircraft flew from Los Angeles to Hartford, Connecticut. All four flights further demonstrate Bombardier Business Aircraft's commitment to sustainability as an integral part of how it conducts its business, and how it identifies and capitalizes on growth opportunities.

The Challenger 350 aircraft is one of the most efficient business aircraft in the world. Its re-designed canted winglets cut down on drag, reducing fuel burn up to 2 per cent compared to the previous model**. The new engine delivers increased thrust and contributes to the aircraft's fuel efficiency, and with its enhanced combustor, significantly lower emissions. The engine advancements improve climb capability, enabling the Challenger 350 aircraft to reach the more fuel-efficient cruise altitude phase of flight faster. All these enhancements in design and technology generate savings of approximately 10 tons of CO 2 per year over the lifetime of the aircraft.

Challenger 350 aircraft: Designed with a no-compromise approach, the Challenger 350 aircraft effortlessly blends powerful performance and sleek styling to deliver an unrivalled private jet experience like no other. Industry-leading connectivity, immersive sound and ergonomically-positioned touch screens are seamlessly integrated to create an intuitive and incomparable cabin experience. Paired with impressive high-performance attributes, the Challenger 350 aircraft is designed to access challenging airfields, climb faster, and cruise efficiently while providing a smooth ride. Standing the test of time, the Challenger 350 aircraft is the best-selling business jet platform of the last decade.

The Challenger 350 jet boasts class-defining performance, a true seats full, tanks full, 3,200 NM (5,926 km) range capability and can connect Los Angeles to Honolulu*, Los Angeles to Anchorage*, or Los Angeles to New York*, while delivering a smooth ride at the lowest direct operating costs in its category.

Notes to Editors

*Under certain operating conditions.

**Under certain operating conditions with similarly equipped aircraft.

