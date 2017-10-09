Bombardier Showcases its State-of-the-Art Rail Technologies and Services at APTA's 2017 Annual Meeting and EXPO

- Visitors fully experience Bombardier's market-leading urban transportation solutions - Award-winning rail worker safety technology on display, with first-hand demonstration - Bombardier highlights the measurable benefits of its global Services offering

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation today inaugurated its exhibit at the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) 2017 Annual Meeting and EXPO in Atlanta, Georgia. From October 9th to the 11th, Bombardier's exhibit will highlight its urban mobility solutions under the theme "We Move Cities".

"We are demonstrating, once again, at APTA EXPO our technological innovations and rail solutions that redefine the future of urban transportation in North America," said Benoît Brossoit, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation. "As the industry's innovation leader, we have developed a comprehensive portfolio of future-oriented, city-focused solutions. These smart solutions help cities breathe, create lasting economic growth, and take citizens where they need to go in comfort and style."

Bombardier Transportation's presence at APTA EXPO will be centered on an immersive virtual reality experience that gives visitors an opportunity to travel through a 3-D representation of Atlanta and see how Bombardier's leading-edge technology moves cities. The innovative solutions featured in this one- of-a-kind presentation include the BOMBARDIER MOVIA Maxx metro platform, the BOMBARDIER FLEXITY 2 light rail system, and the market-leading BOMBARDIER INNOVIA Monorail 300 elevated system. With seamless integration in the urban transportation ecosystem, these technologies bring added-value to improve the passenger experience and increase ridership.

Another key highlight of the exhibition will be Bombardier's global services offering and the measurable benefits it brings to transit authorities. The Bombardier Services team is well-known for providing and supporting transit systems across the Americas with a full portfolio of services from fleet operations and maintenance to overhaul and refurbishment programs, as well as with modern material and technology solutions. With innovative maintenance and signaling technology, such as the BOMBARDIER OPTIFLO system, Bombardier improves performance and helps reduce rail assets' maintenance costs and availability.

Bombardier's award-winning TRACKSAFE technology will be prominently featured this year. On Tuesday, October 10th, at 1:30 p.m., representatives from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and Bombardier will present the results of its demonstration project to implement the technology and help reduce track work hazards, while improving safety, productivity, and train service. For more information and to see this ground-breaking innovation first-hand, Annual Meeting attendees will be able to sign up for a technical tour of the MARTA North Springs Station on Wednesday, October 11th, at 1:15 p.m. where TRACKSAFE technology helps keep wayside workers safe.

