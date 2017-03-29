Bombardier Signs GKN Aerospace's Fokker Business as Authorized Service Provider for Q400 Aircraft Component Repair Management

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has strengthened its Bombardier Smart Parts program by appointing Fokker Services BV as its Authorized Service Provider (ASP) covering component repair management for the Q400 aircraft. Fokker Services BV is a GKN Aerospace business and a subsidiary of Fokker Technologies. Under the 10-year agreement, GKN Aerospace's Fokker business will help support Bombardier's industry-leading Smart Parts program through its extensive in-house capabilities, as well as a strong third-party repair agency network.

"Our Q400 aircraft operators can rely on Bombardier's continued management of our Q400 aircraft Smart Parts program, but will now also benefit from Fokker's expertise, infrastructure and systems under the ASP agreement for component repair management," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "With the flexibility to utilize its own in-house repair shop capability, or arrange for support through Bombardier's third-party repair agency network, GKN Aerospace's Fokker business is well positioned to help enhance the existing support and services for the Q400 aircraft."

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Bombardier to provide component repair management to Q400 aircraft operators," said Erik Geertsema, Vice President Business and Strategy Development at GKN Aerospace's Fokker business. "As the top service provider in the industry, this expanded alliance with Bombardier reaffirms Fokker's commitment to facilitate the competitive and efficient operation of Q400 aircraft and to enhance the strong reputation of the Q Series turboprop fleet."

About Smart Parts

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft launched the Smart Parts program to provide Component Management Solutions in support of the Q400 aircraft fleet. The fleet supported by the Smart Parts program has now grown to approximately 150 aircraft enrolled by Q400 and C Series aircraft customers.

About Q400 Aircraft

Designed as a modern, 21st-century turboprop, the Q400 aircraft is the most recent development in the Q Series family of aircraft. It provides unmatched performance, operational flexibility and passenger comfort. In addition to the standard single-class configuration, Q400 aircraft are available with an optional dual-class interior for enhanced passenger comfort; in an optional extra-capacity configuration offering up to 90 seats for higher-density markets; and in a cargo-passenger combi configuration.

Thanks to its combination of turboprop attributes, jet-like features, industry-leading passenger experience and environmental footprint, the Q400 aircraft is exceptionally versatile and can be adapted to a variety of business models. By offering a 30 per cent reduction in fuel burn over the jets it often replaces, the Q400 aircraft radically reduces carbon emissions and increases cost efficiency. Its high-speed cruise -- 160 km/h faster than conventional turboprops -- places the aircraft's flight time within minutes of jet schedules, at the same seat cost as larger single-aisle jets. Its large propellers operate at a lower RPM, generating more power with less noise and making it a friendly option for city centres.

The Q400 aircraft family includes over 60 owners and operators in almost 40 countries. The worldwide fleet has logged more than 6.9 million flight hours and has transported more than 429 million passengers. Long recognized as a high-value asset by operators, the Q400 aircraft is now also attracting growing interest from the leasing community.

Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 572 Q400 aircraft.

About GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies- for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. Light weight composites, additive manufacturing, innovative engine systems and smart transparencies help to reduce emissions and weight on the aircraft and enhance passenger comfort. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems, transparencies and wiring systems and operates in 14 countries at 61 locations employing approximately 17,500 people.

About Fokker Technologies

Fokker Technologies is a business unit of GKN Aerospace and a leading global aerospace specialist that develops and manufactures highly engineered advanced aircraft systems and components for aircraft manufacturers and provides integrated maintenance services and products for aircraft owners and operators. The business was founded in 1919. Headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, Fokker Technologies operates facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, USA, China, India and Singapore, and employs approximately 4,950 people.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

