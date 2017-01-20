Bombardier to Provide Six TRAXX MS Locomotives to Captrain Deutschland Group

TRAXX MS locomotives to strengthen performance of cross-border freight transport in Europe

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and the Captrain Deutschland Group have signed a contract for six BOMBARDIER TRAXX multi-system locomotives. The new locomotives will be used to freight transport, mainly in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. Delivery is scheduled for early 2018.

Henrik Würdemann, Managing Director of Captrain Deutschland GmbH, said, "The BOMBARDIER TRAXX multi-system locomotives' proven technology and reliability were crucial in our decision. This investment will enable us to further strengthen our cross-border freight transport on the East-West axis and let us offer our customers additional, continuous logistics solutions across country borders."

Mike Niebling, Director of Sales, Locomotives, Bombardier Transportation, said, "We are delighted that Captrain Deutschland has chosen our locomotives. We believe that they will be a great benefit because these new locomotives will enable the company to enhance the performance on the logistic corridors to the busy ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam."

As part of the highly-successful TRAXX platform, which boasts over 2,000 units sold worldwide, the TRAXX MS locomotive is compatible with all common European voltages, making it particularly suitable for cross-border traffic. With an ability to easily pass through multiple-country corridors and a proven reliability rates of nearly 100%, the TRAXX MS is the locomotive of choice for cross-border freight and passenger transport.

Bombardier Transportation offers integrated fleet support and tailored service solutions for the more than 400 TRAXX MS locomotives that have been sold. This enables operators to benefit from a long-term spare parts guarantee and an extensive Europe-wide service network.

About Captrain Deutschland

Captrain Deutschland GmbH is an innovative service provider for rail-based transport solutions and develops customised logistics concepts. Powerful locomotives, the latest wagon technology, train, marshalling and infrastructure services, as well as on-site loading and unloading are combined by Captrain Deutschland into tailor-made railway transport systems - locally, regionally and across Europe. In Germany, Captrain is present nationwide with its company locations and, in 2015, with 1,306 employees, transported 55 million tonnes of goods at a haulage capacity of 7.1 billion tonne-kilometres. In doing so, the company generated sales of 321 million euro.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

