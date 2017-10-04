Bombardier Transportation Presents Full Spectrum of Rail Solutions at EXPO Ferroviaria 2017

- Exhibition is Italy's premier showcase event for railway equipment, products and services - Bombardier Transportation is presenting entire range of rail solutions for trains and locomotives in additional to subsystems, signaling, maintenance and more

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) -

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: Graziano Del Rio, Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, speaks with Luigi Corradi of Bombardier Transportation at EXPO Ferroviaria 2017

Nota per gli editori: Una versione italiana di questo comunicato è disponibile qui.

Rail technology leader, Bombardier Transportation, is taking part in Italy's EXPO Ferroviaria 2017 exhibition in Milan. Held between October 3 and 5, EXPO Ferroviaria is Italy's showcase event for railway equipment, products and services. At the exposition, Bombardier Transportation presented its entire range of Bombardier Transportation rail solutions products.

Luigi Corradi, Chief Country Representative, Bombardier Transportation Italy, said, "Strong attendance at our booth demonstrates the deep trust that exists between Bombardier and its customers and confirms our role as a solid partner for all railway operators in Italy and beyond. We offer the rail market a complete product portfolio that addresses today's mobility challenges and offers efficient and innovative solutions that respond to urban and environmental needs."

Key products taking centre stage at Expo Ferroviaria include the high power BOMBARDIER TRAXX DC3 locomotive, the medium-capacity BOMBARDIER TALENT 3 power-driven train, the high capacity BOMBARDIER OMNEO train and the BOMBARDIER FLEXITY tram. Bombardier's rail control offering was represented by the BOMBARDIER INTERFLO signaling solution and the BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 100 automated passenger system, operated using the BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC). Bombardier also put focus on its wide services offering that enables it to provide the highest fleet availability indices while maintaining maximum asset value over a product's full lifetime.

Bombardier also recently participated in the Fercargo Congress, where it discussed the TRAXX DC3 Locomotive' suitability for the Italian market also attended the Collegio Ingegneri Ferroviari Italiani (CIFI) Conference, Regional Lines and Urban Nodes: Solutions for Increasing Performance and Utilization through Technological Investments.

Visit Bombardier Transportation at Expo Ferroviaria 2017: Hall 2, Booth number #616

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, TRAXX, TALENT, OMNEO, FLEXITY, INTERFLO, INNOVIA and CITYFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.