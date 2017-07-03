Bombardier Transportation Relocates Global Headquarters within Berlin

- New, modern office to emphasise collaboration and feature a range of zones designed to accommodate various different work concepts - Location reaffirms commitment to Berlin and the wider European market

Bombardier Transportation today announced the relocation of its global Headquarters within Berlin. The company's new headquarters will emphasise collaboration and be located in the Eichhornstraße 3 building at Potsdamer Platz, in the heart of the German capital.

Laurent Troger, President, Bombardier Transportation, said, "Our new global headquarters is a fundamental part of our global transformation plan to make Bombardier Transportation a more agile and competitive organization. Creating the most innovative and best performing mobility solutions, in an increasingly competitive and digital environment, requires more active collaboration between and among our teams. Our new headquarters will be a catalyst for innovative ways of working and will play a major role in leveraging the benefits of the strong teamwork we have between our departments and business units, as well as customers and partners".

In the new office approximately 250 employees will benefit from an optimized workplace providing an increased number of spaces for collaboration, while ensuring personal productivity and a very high degree of flexibility supported by the right set of digital tools for a paper-lite approach. Colourful open spaces will signal various zones, each dedicated to various types of work, as example workstations in open and closed environments for focused work, lively areas for interactive collaboration, dedicated socializing spaces and quiet zones for relaxation and reflection.

Moving the corporate headquarters' to one of Berlin's most iconic and historic sites underscores the company's enduring commitment to the city and the wider European rail market.

