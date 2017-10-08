Bombardier Unveils the Largest Purpose-Built Business Jet in the Industry at NBAA BACE 2017

- The Global 7000 aircraft program's fourth flight test vehicle, dubbed "The Architect," showcased at Bombardier's static display - The Global 7000 aircraft will be the only business jet with four living spaces to feature a complete kitchen and full-sized crew suite - First eight customer aircraft progressing smoothly on final assembly line and interior production activities ramping up - Development and certification schedule on track for entry-into-service in the second half of 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - Oct. 8, 2017) -

Editors Note: There are two photos associated with this press release.

Bombardier Business Aircraft unveiled The Architect, its fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle (FTV4) at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas. FTV4 is the first Global 7000 aircraft to be showcased at a public event and is the first flight test vehicle equipped with a cabin interior. The aircraft will be used to validate the overall passenger experience, including the cabin management system and entertainment options, newly designed seats and amenities throughout the four living spaces, the full-sized crew rest area and gourmet galley.

FTV4 ferried to Las Vegas following its successful maiden flight on September 28, 2017, where all flight controls were exercised and all systems tested performed as expected.

"FTV4, the first aircraft to be furnished with a cabin interior, has a unique purpose in flight validation. It is confirming the unparalleled comfort and interior design that our customers can expect from this game-changing business jet," said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. "The robust ground testing completed on our interior test rig and the upcoming flight validation prepare us for certification of the interiors. We have placed tremendous effort on making the Global 7000 aircraft a business jet like no other."

Prior to first flight, FTV4 interiors were validated on the ground in a one-of-a-kind Bombardier test rig that replicates the conditions of flight related to airframe motions and flight loads using a production fuselage mounted on a pneumatic bed. This process allowed for the validation of the interior's fit and finish well in advance of its actual installation in FTV4. Bombardier is now using this key tool for the interiors installation process of its production aircraft to ensure operational efficiency and an uncompromised experience for customers.

Production of interiors for Global 7000 aircraft destined for customers is already well under way at Bombardier's state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Montreal. The recently inaugurated atelier is now home to cabinet makers, woodworkers, upholsterers and specialized support personnel. These experts leverage advanced technologies for seat and cabinet manufacturing such as automated cutting, sanding and polishing. Work on the green aircraft at Bombardier's facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has also ramped up, with eight customer aircraft currently progressing smoothly through final assembly.

"Our Global 7000 flight test vehicles continue to undergo rigorous testing at our world-class flight test centre in Wichita, Kansas," stated François Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer, Product Development Engineering. "Having now flown nearly 900 hours, the aircraft continue to perform extremely well and to exhibit a high level of reliability. Areas of the flight envelope and the performance of the systems, including at extreme temperatures, have been tested. The results show a maturity which is in full support of the planned certification activities."

FTV5, known as "The Masterpiece," is the fifth and final flight test vehicle in the Global 7000 flight validation program. Final preparations are under way for FTV5's initial flight at Bombardier's Toronto facility. FTV5 will be used to perform even further maturity testing to ensure a robust entry-into-service in 2018.

About the Global 7000 aircraft

Through visionary design and superior performance, the Global 7000 aircraft redefines the business aircraft experience. With four distinct living spaces, plus a dedicated crew suite, it is unique among business jets in spaciousness, comfort and highly personalized design flexibility. Its leading-edge cabin entertainment system, coupled with lightning-fast connection speeds via Ka-band, allows passengers to stream high-definition content and enjoy a reliable entertainment experience.

The advanced wing design on the Global 7000 aircraft was conceived to optimize speed, range and control, and ensure an exceptionally smooth ride. With its impressive long-range capability of 7,400 nm (13,705 km) at M 0.85, it can fly eight passengers non-stop* from London to Singapore or Dubai to New York City with a maximum operating speed of M 0.925.* A masterpiece of creative and thoughtful design, the Global 7000 aircraft's sophisticated styling and superior performance set the benchmark for the most exceptional business jet experience.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

* Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7000 and Global 8000 are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20171008-Global7000_FTV4_air-to-air-800.jpg

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20171008-BBA_20171008_FTV4-static-NBAA-800.jpg