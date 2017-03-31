Bombardier and Vlexx Sign Contract to Provide 21 TALENT 3 Trains for Operation in Saarland, Germany

- New TALENT 3 trains to increase comfort and reduce noise emissions on Germany's Saarland regional network

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and emerging transport company vlexx GmbH have signed a contract to provide 21 three-car BOMBARDIER TALENT 3 electric multiple units. The new trains are scheduled to begin operation on the Saar region's electric rail network in December 2019.

"With the expansion of our railway network and our fleet to a total of 84 vehicles, we are ensuring long-term business growth," explains Frank Höhler, Managing Director of vlexx GmbH. "With the new trains, our passengers will experience much more comfortable rides. Passengers will benefit from many extras, like large panorama windows and a modern passenger information system," Höhler continued.

This order is a great success for Bombardier and underlines the appeal of the latest generation of our TALENT product family. The new TALENT 3 trains combine the quality and reliability of their predecessors with new elements such as WLAN," says Michael Fohrer, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Germany. "We are proud to support our new customer vlexx's expanding mobility offering with these innovative trains. We also see this contract as a prelude to a long-term, partnership-based cooperation."

The new low-noise trains will not only improve the travel experience for passengers, but residents will also benefit from its reduced noise emissions. In addition, the three-car trains feature 160 seats, of which eight are in the first class, room for two wheelchairs and nine bicycles. Furthermore for the first time, trains on this route will also be equipped with sliding steps to bridge the gap between the platform and the train while boarding and alighting for a comfortable and safe passenger exchange, especially for passengers with mobility restrictions.

The new generation of TALENT 3 electric multiple units offer modern operational flexibility, low energy consumption and significantly reduced life cycle costs. With the widest carbody in its class, the TALENT 3 train has a strong passenger-focus with a maximum comfort during travel and space that enables swift and easy passenger exchange.

In total, about 1,400 TALENT family trains are in service in Europe and Canada. In Germany, about 400 TALENT 2 trains are running with various operators and Bombardier has signed agreements to provide up to 364 of the latest-generation TALENT 3 trains to Austria and Germany.

Since 2001, Bombardier has delivered more than 6,500 trains to Germany and also provides comprehensive services to customer fleets for the duration of their life cycles. With a total German supplier volume of 1.3 billion euro per year, Bombardier is strongly committed to the German supply industry.

About vlexx

Since December 2014, vlexx GmbH, headquartered in Mainz, Germany, has been connecting more than 10.5 million passengers in the regions of Rhine-Hesse, Nahe, Westpfalz, Saarland and the Rhine-Main metropolitan region. The services comprise around 6.4 million train kilometers per year by 2037. From December 2019, vlexx will also operate the routes from Saarbrücken to Lebach-Jabach, Neubrücke and Homburg as well as the route between Homburg and Illingen in the E-network Saar RB. The new transport contract runs for more than 15 years and covers around 2.3 million train kilometers per year. With more than 300 employees, vlexx also provides local maintenance and repair for the modern vehicle fleet in its own workshop. The company is a 100% subsidiary of the German railway operator "Die Länderbahn" (DLB).

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, TALENT and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

