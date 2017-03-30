Bombardier Welcomes Binter to the Family of CRJ1000 Operators

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft welcomes Binter to the family of CRJ1000 operators. The Spain-based operator will expand its network with the newest CRJ1000 aircraft under a leasing agreement with Air Nostrum of Valencia, Spain.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our fleet with a Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft leased from Air Nostrum. This agreement represents an important step in our growth journey" said Pedro Agustín del Castillo, President and CEO, Binter. "We are pleased with the performance of the in-service CRJ900 aircraft and we are confident that the CRJ1000 regional aircraft will also be a key asset in helping Binter offer a high level of service between the Canary Islands and Cabo Verde, Western Africa and the Iberian Peninsula."

The CRJ1000 aircraft was delivered to Air Nostrum on March 30, 2017 during a ceremony at Bombardier's facility in Mirabel where the CRJ Series regional aircraft are manufactured.

"Air Nostrum is pleased to provide Binter with the operation of the CRJ1000, which is the best 100-seater jet in the market. Air Nostrum is the most experienced operator of this aircraft type and the airline with the largest number of CRJ1000 orders in the world," said Carlos Bertomeu, Chief Executive Officer and President, Air Nostrum.

"We are very pleased to welcome Binter as the latest CRJ1000 carrier. We congratulate both Binter and Air Nostrum for finalizing another successful agreement that will see the CRJ1000 aircraft expands Binter's network, connecting more passengers to key cities within the beautiful Canary Islands region," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "We are delighted that the CRJ1000 aircraft -- with its outstanding economics -- continue to play a significant role in positioning Air Nostrum's ongoing growth strategy, and we thank our longtime customer for their confidence and partnership."

The aircraft delivered today will increase Air Nostrum's fleet of CRJ Series regional jets to 36 - including 19 CRJ1000.

About CRJ Series Aircraft

Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series family of aircraft has transported almost 1.6 billion passengers to become the world's most successful regional jet program -- linking people and communities like no other. The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability.

The CRJ Series regional jets share commonality benefits that provide flexibility to operators and allow them to optimize their fleets to meet specific market demands. No other regional aircraft deliver this capability. Optimized for medium-haul regional routes, these aircraft can provide up to 10 per cent cash operating cost advantage over competing jets.

Each of the CRJ aircraft models offers its own distinct advantages. The CRJ200 regional jet offers outstanding ownership cost, ideal for opening new routes and markets. The CRJ700 regional jet is the lightest aircraft in its category, delivering impressive efficiency, performance and fuel burn savings, while the CRJ900 regional jet offers tremendous flexibility and is ideally suited for growing markets. The CRJ1000 regional jet, which has the highest passenger capacity in the family, delivers the lowest seat-mile cost in the regional jet market and burns up to 13 per cent less fuel than its competitors.

Since its launch, the CRJ Series family of regional jets has stimulated the regional jet market. In North America alone, it accounts for over 20 per cent of all jet departures. Globally, the family operates more than 200,000 flights per month.

The CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 100 owners and operators in 49 countries, and the worldwide fleet has logged more than 45 million flight hours. To date, Bombardier has booked firm orders for 1,912 CRJ Series aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

