Bombardier's Executive Chairman Makes Statement Declining Compensation Increase for 2016

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) - Today, Bombardier announced that Mr. Pierre Beaudoin, Bombardier's Executive Chairman, has requested that the Bombardier Board of Directors reset his compensation for 2016 to bring it back to its 2015 level.

"After listening to the recent public debate about the compensation of senior executives at Bombardier, I have asked the Board of Directors to reset my 2016 compensation, reducing it to the 2015 level. Bombardier is a proud Canadian company, with a storied history that began in Quebec and has spread around the world as our business has expanded. The trust and confidence of our people and our governments are extremely important to the company, and to me. It is clear that this situation has become a distraction to the important work done by our employees and senior management to return this great company to growth. I take this step to put the focus back on what matters - the transformation of Bombardier into the most competitive plane and train manufacturer in the world."

- Pierre Beaudoin, Executive Chairman, Bombardier

The company will file a supplement to its 2017 Management Proxy Circular next week to reflect the change to Mr. Beaudoin's 2016 compensation.

